Eagle Pass CBP officers intercept over $3.3 million in methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass International Bridge

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge, recently intercepted over $3.3 million in methamphetamine in one enforcement action.

“Frontline CBP officers at the Eagle Pass International Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “This drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the passenger processing environment to help combat the flow of dangerous narcotics seeping into our communities.”

Packages containing 164 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On May 4, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 2014 Kia Sorento making entry from Mexico driven by a 39-year-old female United States citizen. The vehicle was selected for inspection, which included utilization of nonintrusive inspection equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers extracted 74 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 164 pounds concealed within the floorboard of the vehicle. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is $3,324,608.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.