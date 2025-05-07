Epic Level Entertainment’s Film The Lord of All Future Space and Time To Premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

With his first action as Lord of All Future Space and Time, Dyson Wheeler took a shovel he’d just been using to dig his own grave and knocked Dumb Nate clean unconscious.

Chris Paul Russell has an amazing style of visual storytelling reminiscent of Douglas Adams’ The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy but set in the old west rather than in space.” — John Frank Rosenblum

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A grief-stricken cowboy is saved by a duffle bag from the future. The rest is history.Epic Level Entertainment’s Dana Guerin, Cindi Rice and John Frank Rosenblum are proud to announce that their film, The Lord of All Future Space and Time, written and directed by Chris Paul Russell, will be making its World Premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. This is the first collaboration between Epic Level Entertainment’s Guerin, Rice & Rosenblum and Director Russell, who explained his inspiration for the film: “This is a story about grief, about the flow of time and how our actions direct and re-direct that flow, in ways we can’t always anticipate. It’s a story about the unsolved and unspoken mysteries of existence: that we are born, live and die, all without ever knowing why. Why it all manifested as a sci-fi western comedy, I don’t know. Just another of life’s mysteries.” Rosenblum added that “Epic Level Entertainment spent more on this production than the BBC used to spend on an episode of Doctor Who and it is all on the screen. Chris Paul Russell has an amazing style of visual storytelling reminiscent of Douglas Adams’ The Hitch-Hiker’s Guide to the Galaxy but set in the old west rather than in space.”The film will receive its World Premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Producers Dana Guerin & Cindi Rice and Executive Producer John Frank Rosenblum, while thrilled to be in competition at Tribeca, are no strangers to the festival. Together through Epic Level Entertainment, they produced Charlie Says, a biopic on the deprogramming of the Manson women in prison, which had its US premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, and Guerin’s film Hargrove, a bio-doc about Jazz Musician Roy Hargrove, which premiered at Tribeca in 2022.Founder of Epic Level Entertainment, Executive Producer John Frank Rosenblum has worked in all areas of film, television & new media production for over forty years. His credits include Doctor Who, 825 Forest Road, Blood Born, Xombie, Bite Me, The Adventures of Johnny Tao: A Kung Fu Fable, and Space Guys In Space. Rosenblum is a proud member of member of The Directors Guild of America, The Producers Guild of America, The Writers Guild of America, IATSE, SAG-AFTRA and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and is a graduate of The University of Southern California School of the Cinematic Arts and The Darlington School.Producer Dana Guerin’s credits include The Taking of Deborah Logan which won Best Film Direct Release at iHorror, Outlaws and Angels starring Francesca Eastwood and Luke Wilson, 2016's The Vault, The Sword of Damocles, Untogether, an Oh Sorry. Guerin is also a human rights activist advocating for Planned Parenthood and a health care philanthropist helping to found Guerin Children’s – Cedars-Sinai. Though she has diverse interests, she has always been an advocate for uplifting women and giving her daughters a better world.Producer Cindi Rice, brings with her many years of creative development, brand management and licensing expertise. As a producer, she strives to combine flexibility and artistic quality, deftly weaving ideas, relationships and talent throughout the entire development and production process. Rice’s credits include To Your Last Death, Dragonlance: Dragons of Autumn Twilight, Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of The Dragon God and An Ordinary Killer. Rice has produced over a dozen films, several television mini-series, dozens of digital branded series, and hundreds of commercials, promos and music videos.Epic Level Entertainment is an independent production company based on the Sony Picture Studios Lot celebrating its twentieth anniversary of filmmaking this year.For more information on Epic Level Entertainment:For more information on the film:

