New Creative Hub 'FilmSpark Studios' Launches in Historic Downtown Fremont

FilmSpark Studios opens in downtown Fremont as a shared space for film, media, education, and community—uniting five creative organizations under one roof.

This is ... a launchpad for creative collaboration and community impact ... a place where local filmmakers, students, entrepreneurs, and residents can come together to learn, create, and grow.” — Dana Reeves

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A spark of creativity is lighting up Main Street as The Digg Site Productions announces the opening of FilmSpark Studios, a new collaborative workspace in the heart of downtown Fremont.Located in a newly leased 1,800-square-foot space at 529 N Main Street in Fremont, FilmSpark Studios will serve as the official headquarters for five local organizations at the intersection of storytelling, media, and community: The Digg Site Productions, ENFO (Educational Nationwide Film Opportunities), Reeves Media Group, The Film Alliance of Nebraska, and The Fremont Compass.“This is more than just a studio—it’s a launchpad for creative collaboration and community impact,” said Dana Reeves, CEO and Executive Director of The Digg Site. “FilmSpark Studios will be a place where local filmmakers, students, entrepreneurs, and residents can come together to learn, create, and grow.”A Home for Creativity, Community, and OpportunityFilmSpark Studios will host youth film camps, workshops, local film industry meetings, media production, and classes and events designed to grow Nebraska’s creative economy. The shared space will support emerging talent and provide resources for aspiring creators of all ages.In addition to hosting film camps, workshops, and events, FilmSpark Studios will also offer coworking desks and a fully equipped webcast/podcast production space for rent. Film producers, local creatives, entrepreneurs, and small businesses can book space to work, record content, or collaborate in an inspiring downtown environment.The name FilmSpark represents the mission of igniting curiosity and sparking opportunity through film, storytelling, and community engagement.Organizations housed in the space include:• The Digg Site Productions – a nonprofit providing tuition-free filmmaking programs for youth across Nebraska.• ENFO (Educational Nationwide Film Opportunities) – promoting film production and workforce development across the region.* Reeves Media Group – a creative media agency specializing in video production, virtual events, and brand storytelling.* The Film Alliance of Nebraska – a new statewide nonprofit building a unified voice for Nebraska’s film industry.* The Fremont Compass – a new digital hub connecting locals with events, stories, and small business highlights around Fremont.A Space to Inspire and Be Inspired“This space symbolizes what’s possible when passionate people and organizations come together,” said Ishma Valenti, President of The Digg Site. “We want FilmSpark Studios to be a beacon for the future of film, creativity, and collaboration in Nebraska.”FilmSpark Studios is expected to open its doors to the public on May 8 during the Fremont Area Big Give, with an open house from 11am-3pm, giving guests a first look at the new collaborative space and offering opportunities for on-camera conversations.For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact dana@thediggsite.org or follow The Digg Site on Facebook or YouTube.

