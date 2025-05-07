Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 08, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 08, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen PSA 3 Agency on Aging, Inc. dba Area Agency on Aging 3

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Elida Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula Ashtabula Township Park Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Geneva Park Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Troy Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Auglaize New Vision Nursing and Home Care, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Belmont Bethesda Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Shadyside Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Brown Eastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Butler Marshall High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Cliff Park High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont Felicity-Franklin Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County Agricultural Society

12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Village of Midland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Coshocton GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA ROSE MANOR - HOME I

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA ROSE MANOR - HOME II

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Village of Conesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Crawford Village of Crestline

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Promise Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Olmsted Falls City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Olmsted Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Brooklyn City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of North Olmsted

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination City of Seven Hills

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit East Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richmond Heights Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Ithaca

Report on Procedures Performed Ohio Revised Code 703.34

4/1/2024 TO 4/28/2025 Fiscal Analysis Darke County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles

9/1/2022 TO 8/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Hollansburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware Porter Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Preservation Parks of Delaware County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Carnegie Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Franklinton Preparatory High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Westwood Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklinton High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Groveport Madison Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination State of Ohio

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Fulton Swanton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Gallia County Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga County Public Library

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Village of Aquilla

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Geauga County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Greene Greene County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Hamilton Delhi Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Northwest Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Loveland

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination City of Cincinnati

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Hamilton County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Eagle Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Harrison Archer Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Holgate Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Highland Hillsboro City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Huron Huron County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Fitchville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Peru Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jackson Hamilton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Jefferson County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Jefferson County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Knox Knox County Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Village of North Perry

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Collins Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Rome Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Upper Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Aid Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking St. Albans Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Village of Hebron

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Hanover Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Logan Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Indian Lake Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Eaton Northwestern Professional Business Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lorain Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Elyria Community Improvement Corporation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Basic Audit Amherst Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas From the Heart Home Health Care II LLC

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Sylvania Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Northwest Ohio Classical Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Village of Mount Sterling

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Mahoning County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Western Reserve Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning County Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Youngstown Academy of Excellence

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Struthers City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Austintown Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Marion Ridgedale Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Medina Medina County District Library

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Black River Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Eastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Southern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fort Recovery Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Mercer County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Covington Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Liberty High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Northridge Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

The Dayton School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Windsor Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Muskingum Zanesville-Newton Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wayne Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Norwich

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Noble Jefferson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Sand Beach Conservancy District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Paulding Paulding County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Village of New Straitsville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Madison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Thorn Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Pickaway Pickaway County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Teays Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Pike Eastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage City of Aurora

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Ravenna City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Ravenna

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Preble Preble County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland City of Shelby

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Cypress High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Foundation Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross City of Chillicothe

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Sandusky Woodville Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Gibsonburg Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Seneca Champaign Residential Services, Inc. dba CRSI-Orchard Park Home #1

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Stark Perry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Magnolia

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Stark State College

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination City of Canton

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Jackson Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination VOCA Corporation of Ohio dba Kaylynn Street Home

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Sandy Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Summit City of Tallmadge

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Bath Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Boston Township - Village of Peninsula Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Cuyahoga Falls

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Village of Silver Lake

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull STEAM Academy of Warren

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brookfield Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Labrae Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Howland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Joseph Badger Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Liberty Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Newton Falls Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas County Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Uhrichsville

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Village of Parral

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Union Northwestern Joint Fire District

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Village of Richwood

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Crestview Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Warren Warren County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Clearcreek Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Franklin Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Deerfield Regional Storm Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Washington Marietta City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Belpre

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Wayne Liberty Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit East Wayne Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Wood Village of Milton Center

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit FFR

Wyandot Village of Kirby

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Marseilles Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ridge Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

