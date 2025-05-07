Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 08, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 08, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen PSA 3 Agency on Aging, Inc. dba Area Agency on Aging 3
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Elida Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Ashtabula Township Park Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geneva Park Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Troy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Auglaize New Vision Nursing and Home Care, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Belmont Bethesda Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Eastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Butler Marshall High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Cliff Park High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont Felicity-Franklin Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County Agricultural Society
12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Midland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Coshocton GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA ROSE MANOR - HOME I
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA ROSE MANOR - HOME II
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Village of Conesville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Crawford Village of Crestline
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Promise Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Olmsted Falls City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Olmsted Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Brooklyn City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of North Olmsted
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
City of Seven Hills
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
East Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richmond Heights Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Ithaca
Report on Procedures Performed Ohio Revised Code 703.34
4/1/2024 TO 4/28/2025		 Fiscal Analysis
Darke County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Versailles
9/1/2022 TO 8/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Hollansburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Porter Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preservation Parks of Delaware County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Franklinton Preparatory High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Westwood Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklinton High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Groveport Madison Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
State of Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Fulton Swanton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia County Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Geauga County Public Library
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Village of Aquilla
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Geauga County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Hamilton Delhi Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Northwest Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Loveland
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
City of Cincinnati
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Hamilton County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Eagle Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hardin Hardin Northern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Harrison Archer Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Holgate Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Hillsboro City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Huron Huron County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fitchville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Peru Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Jackson Hamilton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Jefferson County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Jefferson County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox County Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Village of North Perry
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Collins Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Rome Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Upper Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Aid Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking St. Albans Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Hebron
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Hanover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Logan Midwest Regional Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Indian Lake Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Eaton Northwestern Professional Business Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lorain Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Elyria Community Improvement Corporation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Basic Audit
Amherst Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas From the Heart Home Health Care II LLC
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Sylvania Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwest Ohio Classical Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Village of Mount Sterling
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Mahoning County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Mahoning County Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Youngstown Academy of Excellence
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Struthers City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Austintown Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Marion Ridgedale Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina Medina County District Library
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Black River Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Eastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Southern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Fort Recovery Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Mercer County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Covington Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Liberty High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Northridge Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
The Dayton School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Windsor Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zanesville-Newton Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Wayne Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Norwich
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Noble Jefferson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Sand Beach Conservancy District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Paulding Paulding County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Village of New Straitsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Thorn Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Pickaway Pickaway County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Ross Pickaway Highland Fayette Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Teays Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Pike Eastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage City of Aurora
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Ravenna City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Ravenna
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Preble Preble County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland City of Shelby
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Cypress High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Foundation Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross City of Chillicothe
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Sandusky Woodville Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Gibsonburg Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Seneca Champaign Residential Services, Inc. dba CRSI-Orchard Park Home #1
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Stark Perry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Magnolia
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark State College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
City of Canton
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Jackson Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
VOCA Corporation of Ohio dba Kaylynn Street Home
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Sandy Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Summit City of Tallmadge
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Bath Township
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Boston Township - Village of Peninsula Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Cuyahoga Falls
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Village of Silver Lake
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull STEAM Academy of Warren
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brookfield Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Labrae Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Howland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Joseph Badger Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Liberty Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Uhrichsville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Village of Parral
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Union Northwestern Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Village of Richwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Crestview Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clearcreek Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination
Franklin Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Washington Marietta City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Belpre
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Wayne Liberty Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
East Wayne Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Wood Village of Milton Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit FFR
Wyandot Village of Kirby
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Marseilles Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ridge Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

