Vision Therapy Revolution: OTUS Automatic VT Device Launches After $10M in Global Sales

OTUS delivers app-connected vision assessments and training as part of a clinic-guided program. Winner of the 2023 CES Innovation Award.

Already being utilized at vision therapy clinics, optometry, and optical stores in Korea, OTUS offers customized, automated ocular training to U.S. providers.

"OTUS isn't just a home-use gadget—it's a clinical platform built to enhance both efficiency and engagement"” — Medical Dr. Sungyong Park

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edenlux Corp., a South Korean AI-driven vision health company, has officially launchedOTUS—its flagship automated vision training device—into the U.S. market.Recognized with a CES Innovation Award in 2023, OTUS has already exceeded USD 10million in cumulative global sales and is now expanding its reach by offering the systemto U.S.-based vision therapy providers.Currently used across optometry clinics, vision therapy centers, and optical stores inSouth Korea, OTUS has received strong satisfaction feedback from practitioners andpatients.Its open-view, non-VR design, natural content-based training (e.g., watching YouTube orreading), and AI-driven lens customization have made it a top-performing solution forclinics looking to improve patient engagement and outcomes.The OTUS system includes a wearable lens module and a mobile app that automatesvisual acuity testing and accommodation training.Clinics using the professional version of the OTUS app can remotely monitor patienttraining data and compliance, streamlining clinical workflows and enabling carecontinuity outside the office."OTUS isn't just a home-use gadget—it's a clinical platform built to enhance bothefficiency and engagement," said Dr. Sungyong Park, CEO of Edenlux and a formermilitary physician. "We're excited to help U.S. clinics offer smarter and more scalablevision care."OTUS also includes an AI-powered algorithm that recommends optimal lens diopterstailored to each user's visual condition. This ensures personalized and effective trainingfor conditions such as early presbyopia, convergence insufficiency (CI), andaccommodative lag.-Now Accepting Clinic PartnershipsEdenlux is actively seeking partnerships with vision therapy centers, optometrists, and eyecare professionals across the United States.To request a demo or speak with a clinical advisor, visit www.otusglobal.com or contact us below.-About EdenluxEdenlux Corp. is a Seoul-based health-tech company founded by a physician-turnedentrepreneur.The company specializes in AI-powered sensory wellness products and developsadvanced tools for home and clinical use.OTUS, its flagship device, is transforming vision care delivery across Asia and Europe—and now in the U.S.

