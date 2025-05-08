Vision Therapy Revolution: OTUS Automatic VT Device Launches After $10M in Global Sales
Already being utilized at vision therapy clinics, optometry, and optical stores in Korea, OTUS offers customized, automated ocular training to U.S. providers.
"OTUS isn't just a home-use gadget—it's a clinical platform built to enhance both efficiency and engagement"”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edenlux Corp., a South Korean AI-driven vision health company, has officially launched
— Medical Dr. Sungyong Park
OTUS—its flagship automated vision training device—into the U.S. market.
Recognized with a CES Innovation Award in 2023, OTUS has already exceeded USD 10
million in cumulative global sales and is now expanding its reach by offering the system
to U.S.-based vision therapy providers.
Currently used across optometry clinics, vision therapy centers, and optical stores in
South Korea, OTUS has received strong satisfaction feedback from practitioners and
patients.
Its open-view, non-VR design, natural content-based training (e.g., watching YouTube or
reading), and AI-driven lens customization have made it a top-performing solution for
clinics looking to improve patient engagement and outcomes.
The OTUS system includes a wearable lens module and a mobile app that automates
visual acuity testing and accommodation training.
Clinics using the professional version of the OTUS app can remotely monitor patient
training data and compliance, streamlining clinical workflows and enabling care
continuity outside the office.
"OTUS isn't just a home-use gadget—it's a clinical platform built to enhance both
efficiency and engagement," said Dr. Sungyong Park, CEO of Edenlux and a former
military physician. "We're excited to help U.S. clinics offer smarter and more scalable
vision care."
OTUS also includes an AI-powered algorithm that recommends optimal lens diopters
tailored to each user's visual condition. This ensures personalized and effective training
for conditions such as early presbyopia, convergence insufficiency (CI), and
accommodative lag.
-Now Accepting Clinic Partnerships
Edenlux is actively seeking partnerships with vision therapy centers, optometrists, and eye
care professionals across the United States.
To request a demo or speak with a clinical advisor, visit www.otusglobal.com or contact us below.
-About Edenlux
Edenlux Corp. is a Seoul-based health-tech company founded by a physician-turned
entrepreneur.
The company specializes in AI-powered sensory wellness products and develops
advanced tools for home and clinical use.
OTUS, its flagship device, is transforming vision care delivery across Asia and Europe—
and now in the U.S.
