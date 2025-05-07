Off the Court to the Runway: NBA All-Star Blake Griffin joins FlyHouse as Newest Ambassador

Blake Griffin joins FlyHouse as its newest brand ambassador, aligning with the company’s mission to redefine private aviation through innovation, culture, and elevated service.

Blake Griffin joins FlyHouse’s distinguished ambassador roster, ushering in a new era of innovation, performance, and cultural influence in private aviation.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for challenging convention and raising the standard in private aviation, FlyHouse has named Blake Griffin as its newest ambassador in a move that marks a new chapter in the company’s growth. A six-time NBA All-Star and respected entrepreneur, Griffin joins a prestigious lineup that includes hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and golf champion Justin Rose.Griffin’s partnership with the company reflects the continued expansion of his influence, from elite athlete to influential business leader. His thoughtful approach to reinvention and leadership off the court aligns with FlyHouse’s commitment to challenging industry norms and reimagining private aviation through transparency, innovation, and elevated service.“Blake changed the game on the court. Now he’s helping FlyHouse change how the world flies,” said James Jones , President of Business Development and Head of Partnerships at FlyHouse. “He’s fearless, forward thinking, and deeply intentional about the partnerships he chooses. That alignment made this a natural fit—where high performance meets high altitude.”Recognized as one of the most athletic and visionary players of his generation, the NBA All-Star has consistently evolved his game, expanded his business ventures, and made a lasting cultural impact beyond sports. His mindset and versatility reflect FlyHouse’s goal to push boundaries and deliver a more curated and connected experience for today’s private flyers.“FlyHouse isn’t just improving private aviation. They’re reshaping how it should work,” said Blake Griffin. “It’s sharp, intentional, and built for people who expect more. That’s the kind of energy I’m drawn to, and why I’m excited to be part of what they’re building.”This partnership represents more than brand alignment. It reflects FlyHouse’s commitment to modernizing private aviation by combining innovation, culture, and service. As the company expands its vertically integrated platform across charter, ownership, finance, and digital infrastructure, Griffin’s involvement supports a broader vision: to strengthen market presence, amplify cultural influence, and lead the future of private travel with purpose and precision.About FlyHouseFlyHouse is an industry leader in private aircraft management, committed to delivering exceptional safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, G200s, and Hawker 850XPs. Holding an ARG/US Platinum rating and worldwide certifications, FlyHouse manages over 1,000 aircraft on its platform. The company fosters a collaborative, team-based culture focused on providing best-in-class service to both customers and aircraft owners. In addition, FlyHouse’s innovative reverse auction app allows users to book luxury private flights at competitive prices, with jet owners bidding to offer the best rates based on user demand, ensuring both affordability and flexibility. For more information, please visit www.goflyhouse.com

