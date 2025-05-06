Submit Release
Senate Bill 686 Printer's Number 0755

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 686

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DUSH, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, J. WARD

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation, further providing for the offense of tampering with public records or information.

Memo Subject

Destruction of Right-to-Know Documents Criminal Offense

Actions

0675 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025
0755 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

