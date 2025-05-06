Senate Bill 686 Printer's Number 0755

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 686 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, J. WARD Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation, further providing for the offense of tampering with public records or information. Memo Subject Destruction of Right-to-Know Documents Criminal Offense Actions 0675 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, April 28, 2025 0755 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

