Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 0323

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 377

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, J. WARD, STEFANO, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for contracts for information technology commodities and services.

Memo Subject

Utilizing NIST Standards in Contracts for IT

Actions

0323 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 6, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

