Senate Bill 700 Printer's Number 0714

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 700 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROBINSON, HUGHES, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KIM, CULVER, FLYNN, COSTA, J. WARD, STREET, STEFANO, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in evidence-based reading instruction, further providing for definitions and for evidence-based reading instruction curriculum and providing for reading screening, for reading deficiency and identification, for school entity duties and reading intervention plan, for parent notification, for grants to school entities, for funding and for reporting; and establishing the Evidence-based Reading Instruction Restricted Account. Memo Subject Literacy Achievement for All Pennsylvania Students Actions 0714 Referred to EDUCATION, April 30, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:34 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.