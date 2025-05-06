Senate Bill 689 Printer's Number 0668

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 689

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in purpose, short title and definitions, further providing for definitions and construction; in general powers of the board, providing for collection of premiums; in prices of milk, providing for board-established premiums and further providing for cooperatives; and, in moneys and expenses of board, further providing for Milk Marketing Fund and for payment and providing for audits.