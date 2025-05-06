Senate Bill 689 Printer's Number 0668
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 689
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
VOGEL, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, FONTANA, CULVER, PENNYCUICK, COSTA, STEFANO, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in purpose, short title and definitions, further providing for definitions and construction; in general powers of the board, providing for collection of premiums; in prices of milk, providing for board-established premiums and further providing for cooperatives; and, in moneys and expenses of board, further providing for Milk Marketing Fund and for payment and providing for audits.
Memo Subject
Supporting Pennsylvania’s Dairy Farmers
Actions
|0668
|Referred to AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, April 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.