Senate Bill 376 Printer's Number 0322

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 376 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, DUSH, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the prohibition of unauthorized applications. Memo Subject Banning TikTok from State-Owned Networks and Devices Actions 0322 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 6, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

