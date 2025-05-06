Submit Release
Senate Bill 376 Printer's Number 0322

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 376

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, DUSH, ROBINSON

Short Title

An Act amending Title 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the prohibition of unauthorized applications.

Memo Subject

Banning TikTok from State-Owned Networks and Devices

Actions

0322 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, March 6, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

