Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 0297

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 327 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, KANE, STEFANO, DUSH, ROBINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for automatic certification. Memo Subject Fort Indiantown Gap Police Act 120 Certification Actions 0297 Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Feb. 28, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

