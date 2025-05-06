Senate Bill 327 Printer's Number 0297
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 327
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
GEBHARD, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, KANE, STEFANO, DUSH, ROBINSON
Short Title
An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in employees, further providing for automatic certification.
Memo Subject
Fort Indiantown Gap Police Act 120 Certification
Actions
|0297
|Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Feb. 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.