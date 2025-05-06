Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 0753
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 310
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROWN, FONTANA, MILLER, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, VOGEL, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in high schools, providing for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Memo Subject
Universal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion
Actions
|0206
|Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 18, 2025
|0753
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
