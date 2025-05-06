Submit Release
Senate Bill 310 Printer's Number 0753

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 310

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MARTIN, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, BROWN, FONTANA, MILLER, PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CULVER, VOGEL, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in high schools, providing for Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Memo Subject

Universal Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion

Actions

0206 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 18, 2025
0753 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

