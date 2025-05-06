Senate Bill 306 Printer's Number 0243

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 306 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, DUSH Short Title An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further providing for explanation of ballot question. Memo Subject Constitutional Amendment Accountability Act Actions 0243 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

