Senate Bill 306 Printer's Number 0243
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 306
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in the Secretary of the Commonwealth, further providing for explanation of ballot question.
Memo Subject
Constitutional Amendment Accountability Act
Actions
|0243
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.