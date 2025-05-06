Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 0754
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 305
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BOSCOLA, DUSH, KEEFER
Short Title
An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further providing for debarment or suspension.
Memo Subject
Ensuring the Mt. Rose Interchange Debacle Does Not Happen in the Future
Actions
|0242
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 26, 2025
|0754
|Reported as amended, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
