Senate Bill 305 Printer's Number 0754

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 305 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, BOSCOLA, DUSH, KEEFER Short Title An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in source selection and contract formation, further providing for debarment or suspension. Memo Subject Ensuring the Mt. Rose Interchange Debacle Does Not Happen in the Future Actions 0242 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Feb. 26, 2025 0754 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.