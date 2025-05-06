Senate Bill 246 Printer's Number 0752

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 246 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COLEMAN, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COSTA, STEFANO, DUSH, ARGALL, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in student supports, providing for parental and employee notification of weapon incidents. Memo Subject Weapons in Schools: Providing for the notification of parents, guardians, and school employees Actions 0199 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 13, 2025 0752 Reported as amended, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

