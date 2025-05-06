Senate Bill 241 Printer's Number 0194

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 241 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors COLEMAN, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, MASTRIANO, STEFANO, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, PENNYCUICK Short Title An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, providing for expungement of citations regarding COVID-19 protocols. Memo Subject Protecting Businesses from the PLCB’s Revenge Actions 0194 Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Feb. 13, 2025 Reported as committed, May 6, 2025 First consideration, May 6, 2025 Generated 05/06/2025 09:33 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.