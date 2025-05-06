Senate Bill 241 Printer's Number 0194
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 241
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COLEMAN, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, ROTHMAN, BROWN, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, MASTRIANO, STEFANO, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, DUSH, PENNYCUICK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, providing for expungement of citations regarding COVID-19 protocols.
Memo Subject
Protecting Businesses from the PLCB’s Revenge
Actions
|Referred to LAW AND JUSTICE, Feb. 13, 2025
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|First consideration, May 6, 2025
