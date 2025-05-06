Submit Release
Senate Bill 127 Printer's Number 0076

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Senate Bill 127

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, BROOKS, BROWN, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, repealing provisions relating to Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations instruction and providing for Holocaust, genocide and human rights violations instruction required.

Memo Subject

Holocaust Education Bill

Actions

0076 Referred to EDUCATION, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, May 6, 2025
First consideration, May 6, 2025

Generated 05/06/2025 09:32 PM

Senate Bill 127 Printer's Number 0076

