Reconciliation Week: New Novel Outback Odyssey Brings the Spirit of Reconciliation to the Page—and Soon, to the Stage

Set in 19th-century Victoria this award-nominated historical fiction follows Ngarra, a First Nations’ Elder, and Amanda, a bold young adventurer, as they face love, loss, and legacy in a world on the edge of change. At the heart of the story is Jarrah a revered Elder of the Munarrakalai people. As the bearer of ancestral knowledge, sacred law, and spiritual balance, Jarrah is both guardian and guide In Ngarra and Amanda, I wanted to reflect the strength, grace, and quiet leadership I’ve seen in women throughout history—especially in First Nations' cultures. Their voices shape the soul of the novel,

New Novel Launches in May, with Stage Adaptation Premiering During National Reconciliation Week

Outback Odyssey is more than just a historical adventure—it is an allegory that speaks to Australia’s past and its ongoing journey toward recognition and reconciliation.” — David Waru, Aboriginal Community Advocate and Writer

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation prepares for National Reconciliation Week (May 27 – June 3), Historium Press (US) and acclaimed author Paul Rushworth-Brown are set to release "Outback Odyssey", a sweeping and emotionally resonant historical novel that has already drawn international attention. Launching during Reconciliation Week, the stage adaptation promises to deepen the novel’s impact with powerful live storytelling grounded in cultural respect and spiritual depth.

Set across two pivotal periods—19th-century colonial Victoria and post-war 1950s Australia—"Outback Odyssey" tells the intertwining stories of Jimmy, a young English migrant taken in by the First Nations' Munarrakalai people, and Amanda, a modern woman drawn into the secrets and truths of the Land. At the heart of both journeys are three First Nations' Elders—Jarrah, Ngarra, and Dhirrari—whose wisdom guides the characters and audience alike.

A Cultural Offering in Two Forms

With the novel’s release in May and the stage play’s premiere during Reconciliation Week, Outback Odyssey offers a rare literary and theatrical experience that honours First Nations' connection to Country, confronts colonial legacies, and invites audiences to reflect on what reconciliation truly means.

"The Australian outback is not just a setting—it is alive, watching, waiting. It holds the echoes of those who have walked its vast expanse for millennia, their stories woven into its rivers, cliffs, and shifting sands. For those who respect it, the land offers wisdom, shelter, and a path forward. But it becomes an unrelenting adversary for those who seek only to take, exploit, and conquer.

As Jimmy, Amanda, and their companions journey deeper into this unforgiving landscape, they realise that survival isn’t about strength alone but understanding. The land remembers. It whispers through the wind, marks time in the scorch of the sun and the chill of the night, and it punishes those who ignore its warnings. An ancient mystery lies buried within its heart, and those who seek it must first prove themselves worthy. Because in the outback, the past is never truly gone, and the land always has the final say."

National and International Recognition

Even before its dual release, "Outback Odyssey" has gained critical attention and award nominations for both its narrative and adaptation potential:

• Blue Pencil Agency First Novel Award (UK)

• Book Pipeline Adaptation Contest (USA)

• The Darling Axe First Page Challenge (Canada)

Features of the stage adaptation include:

• Indigenous Elders portrayed with reverence and lyrical dialogue

• Ceremonial sequences grounded in cultural consultation

• Minimalistic staging that allows the Land to speak

• Themes of truth-telling, displacement, belonging, and legacy

Readers have already drawn comparisons to The Secret River, Cloudstreet, and The Drover’s Wife, but "Outback Odyssey" stands apart in its poetic cadence and spiritual urgency.

Next Steps

The creative team is now preparing for:

• National release of the novel this May

• Premiere performances of the stage play during Reconciliation Week

• Touring and licensing partnerships

• Development opportunities for future screen adaptation

Historium Press (US) and author Paul Rushworth-Brown acknowledge Traditional Owners of the Country throughout Australia and recognise their continuing connection to lands, waters, and communities. We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples should be aware that this website may contain images or names of people who have since passed away.

They walked and spoke while suffering under the sun. Dhirrari walks beside me. He understands that I’m not just here. I am. I am the Land.

