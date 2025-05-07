North Meck Community Farmers Market Returns for Its 3rd Season: Fresh Flavors and Community Connections Await

North Meck Community Farmers Market opens for its 3rd season on May 14 at Cornelius Town Hall.

A weekly celebration of local food, live cooking demos, and community connection—starting May 14 in Cornelius.

The market is more than just food—it’s where neighbors connect, small farms thrive, and our community gets stronger week after week.” — Kenya Joseph, Market Organizer, North Meck Community Farmers Market

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Meck Community Farmers Market is thrilled to announce the launch of its third season, commencing on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and running through September 24, 2025. The market will be open every Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC 28031.This season, visitors can look forward to:A diverse selection of local vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, artisanal cheeses, honey, mushrooms, microgreens, and moreLive cooking demonstrations by talented chefs, showcasing seasonal and easy-to-make recipesEnhanced food access through programs like SNAP Double Bucks and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)Through the SNAP Double Bucks program, shoppers using EBT benefits can double their spending power at the market. For every dollar spent with SNAP, customers receive an additional dollar to use on fresh fruits and vegetables, up to $50 per market day—stretching their grocery budget while supporting local farms. Meanwhile, the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program provides eligible older adults with coupons to purchase fresh produce, helping improve nutrition and food security for our senior neighbors. Both programs are part of the market’s commitment to ensuring that everyone in our community has access to fresh, locally grown food Shopping at a farmers market isn't just about what you bring home—it's about what you support. When you buy local, you’re investing in small farms, food producers, and your regional economy. Farmers markets offer some of the freshest food available, often harvested just hours before being sold. Plus, they create a space for neighbors to gather, share stories, and reconnect with the rhythm of seasonal eating."The market has become a cornerstone for community engagement and access to fresh, local foods," said the NMCFM Team. "We're excited to continue fostering connections between our neighbors and local producers."For more information, vendor applications, or to subscribe to our newsletter, please visit www.northmeckcommunity.com or follow us on Instagram at @nmcommunityfarmersmkt.

