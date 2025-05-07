Beyond the Badge: First Responder Support Network (FRSN) Supports First Responders With Post-Trauma Retreats

Behind every badge is a story of sacrifice. Help FRSN bring healing to our heroes — donate or sponsor a trauma recovery retreat today at www.frsn.org. Behind every healed hero is a community that cares. With over 200 volunteers donating 54,000 hours annually, FRSN is powered by compassion. Join us in supporting the mental health of our first responders at www.frsn.org. Gratitude speaks volumes — but healing takes action. This National First Responder Month, turn appreciation into impact by supporting trauma recovery retreats through FRSN. Visit www.frsn.org to give back.

With rising mental health needs among emergency personnel, FRSN steps up efforts to reach more departments and provide critical support.

Most first responders see more trauma in a single day than most people experience in a lifetime” — Doug Vogel, Director of Development and Community Relations.

ANGWIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation observes National First Responder Support Month, the First Responder Support Network (FRSN) is amplifying its mission to provide post-traumatic treatment for those on the front lines.In the aftermath of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, thousands of firefighters, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical technicians across California grapple with critical incident stress.“People are starting to talk about these critical incidents that they’ve witnessed, but they are not seeking the help they need, which impacts their ability to do their jobs and live their lives,” said Doug Vogel, Director of Development and Community Relations.Many responders not only witnessed the devastation firsthand, including loss of life and heightened community despair, but also experienced personal loss. These cumulative traumas can severely impact their ability to perform professionally and in their everyday lives.“As a volunteer clinician, I’ve seen the resilience that emerges when first responders are given the right tools and peer support,” said Catherine Bowen Stern, board president of FRSN. “The healing that happens at our retreats is profound.”FRSN is calling for increased outreach to departments involved in recent disasters.The organization aims to provide financial assistance and scholarships for responders and their significant others to attend trauma recovery retreats.With a growing national focus on mental health, FRSN continues to support first responders nationwide through six-day intensive retreats. Led by licensed clinicians, trained peers, and chaplains, the retreats offer evidence-based therapies, structured debriefings, and a safe community in which participants can process trauma, develop coping tools, and build emotional resilience.For more than two decades, FRSN has served as a leading provider of trauma support, helping more than 2,000 responders and their loved ones in California, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, Arizona, and Kansas.“Most first responders see more trauma in a single day than most people experience in a lifetime,” said Vogel. “Our retreats are about restoring them, helping them get back to life.”May Highlights First Responders Nationwide:National First Responder Month: A month-long tribute to all emergency personnel, including firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics.International Firefighters' Day: Celebrated on May 4, honoring the bravery of firefighters worldwide.National Police Week: Held May 15–21, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.National EMS Week: Acknowledging the life-saving efforts of EMS professionals nationwide.Public Service Recognition Week (May 7–13) and National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day (May 2) further highlight the commitment of those serving in emergency and support roles.For more information or to support the First Responder Support Network, visit www.frsn.org . Follow FRSN on social media at @firstrespondersupportnetwork.Contact Doug Vogel, Director of Development and Community Relations at First Responder Support Network, at dougvogel@frsn.org or (714) 745-6293.

First Responder Support Network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.