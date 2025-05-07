The Good Life Abroad Launches Program for Retirees to Live in Rome, Italy

Celebrating the good life together

New offering reflects growing demand by American retirees to live abroad.

We’re seeing a shift in how people over 55 want to travel. They’re not looking for packaged sightseeing—they want to slow down, engage with local life, and form real connections.” — Andrew Motiwalla

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since the U.S. Presidential election there has been a surge in the number of Americans seeking to move abroad, including retirees.In response to increasing interest in living abroad and culturally immersive experiences among older Americans, The Good Life Abroad (TGLA) has announced the launch of its newest long-stay program in Rome, Italy. The initiative invites people aged 55 and older to live in the Eternal City for one to three months, combining independent living with guided cultural engagement.Participants in the Rome program will reside in upscale furnished apartments located in central neighborhoods, offering convenient access to major landmarks, markets, and everyday Roman life. Unlike group tours, the program emphasizes autonomy and cultural integration, supported by optional activities and a local Community Manager who facilitates weekly gatherings and experiences.The Rome launch marks the latest expansion in TGLA’s portfolio, which includes similar programs in 13 cities across Europe. Each program is built around three pillars: independent living, curated local experiences, and a community of like-minded travelers.“We’re seeing a shift in how people over 55 want to travel,” said Andrew Motiwalla, founder of The Good Life Abroad. “They’re not looking for packaged sightseeing—they want to slow down, engage with local life, and form real connections. Our Rome program was created in direct response to that demand.”Highlights of the program include: Italian cooking classes, language lessons, and historical walking tours. In addition, there is a local Community Manager who provides support and organizes weekly meet-ups, and also medical insurance with access to English-speaking medical professionals in Rome.TGLA’s offerings have resonated particularly with retirees, remote workers on sabbatical, and solo travelers seeking both independence and social connection.In addition to cities across Italy, TGLA also operates in Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, France, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.Founded with the belief that meaningful travel begins with deeper cultural immersion, The Good Life Abroad continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving interests of older adults who are redefining retirement and midlife exploration.

