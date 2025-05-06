DCCA NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO REVIEW INSURANCE POLICIES IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE SEASON

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAIʻI RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO REVIEW INSURANCE POLICIES IN PREPARATION FOR HURRICANE SEASON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 6, 2025

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division reminds consumers to evaluate theirinsurance policies before hurricane season, which starts June 1.

“Understanding what your insurance covers before a disaster hits is crucial,” said Acting Insurance Commissioner Jerry Bump. “It ensures you have enough coverage to rebuild or replace what you’ve lost. For example, if you’ve recently renovated your home, that likely increased its value. And even without upgrades, rising costs for materials and labor can still affect your coverage needs.”

Many consumers may not realize that standard homeowners and renters insurance policies typically do not cover hurricane andflood damage. Hurricane insurance must often be purchased separately or added as an endorsement onto the existing policy to ensure protection against hurricane-related damages. Additionally, once a tropical storm approaches the islands, insurancecompanies may issue a moratorium, temporarily halting the issuance of new policies.

Damage caused by floods are also typically covered under a separate policy. Since flooding can occur anytime and anywhere, even outside high-risk areas, it is important for property owners to consider adding flood insurance coverage. Those planning to purchase a National Flood Insurance Program policy should plan ahead, as there is typically a 30-day waiting period for the policy to go into effect.

Consumers should contact their agent or insurance company if they have any property updates or questions about their coverage.

For more information on flood and hurricane insurance and other helpful resources, please visit the DCCA Insurance Division’s website at https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources/

