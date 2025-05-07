DIELINE Awards Announces 2025 Winners, Celebrates the Very Best in Consumer Packaging

DIELINE Awards 2025 DIELINE Awards Best in Show Winner Rollr DIELINE Awards Editor's Choice Winner Tilt

Now in its 16th year, DIELINE Awards, one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions, announced its 2025 winners at Luxe Pack NYC.

One of the most encouraging aspects of DIELINE Awards in recent years is seeing how many sustainable and plastic-free entrants have wowed our judges and nabbed some of the top packaging awards." — Andrew Gibbs, Dieline Founder and CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, DIELINE announced its 2025 DIELINE Awards winners, presenting trophies to 169 recipients across 41 categories and 15 overall top winners. The awards were presented onstage at Luxe Pack New York.DIELINE Awards remains one of the world's largest global packaging design competitions. Sponsored by Designalytics and presented by Luxe Pack, DIELINE Awards 2025 recognizes the best and brightest designers and agencies creating product packaging worldwide, raising awareness of the enormous value of brand packaging design.With over 1,400 submissions from 38 countries this year, DIELINE's award-winning entries provide a glimpse into the future of packaging. Expect to see not only daring and groundbreaking designs but also a significant shift towards plastic-free materials from numerous brands. Within this collection of winners, you'll discover some of the leading design agencies, studios, in-house teams, and independent designers shaping the industry.The awards' jury chairs featured a who's who from the world of design—luminaries like Rapha Abreu, Vice President of Global Design at Coca-Cola, Lisa Smith, Global Executive Creative Director at Jones Knowles Ritchie, Matt Sia, Pearlifisher NY Executive Creative Director, David Hartman, Vice President of Creative at Walmart, and Justin Lortie, CEO and Co-Founder of Wedge. All entries were judged by a panel of jurors who are experts in their given field and evaluated across five categories—creativity, marketability, innovation, execution, and on-pack branding, with every entry going through two rounds of rigorous critique and appraisal.This year's Best of Show winner was Mother London with Rollr, the refillable "natural antiperspirant" in a stunningly sculpted and ribbed glass bottle. Using a luxurious delivery system with a gemstone roller, the deodorant brand prioritizes zero-waste refills packaged in paper, requiring 90% less packaging to be produced than other deodorants on the market. Because it's a concentrate consumers must add water to, you're shipping around less weight, which helps reduce emissions.Given alongside the non-profit advocacy group A Plastic Planet, this year's Plastic-Free Innovation of the Year went to the design agency Morrama for Wild's Body Wash 2.0. The plastic-free, refillable body wash uses a refill made from Vivomer, a material that can biodegrade in soil or marine environments within six months. Most refill systems tend to use a plastic pouch for the refill, and while it does decrease overall plastic usage, they are often unrecyclable. With Wild's refill, you simply unscrew the top of the infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle and drop the compostable refill in.Meanwhile, Editor's Choice, an award hand-picked by Dieline's editorial staff, went to Established NYC for their work on the inclusive beauty brand Tilt, whose foundation of accessibility and inclusivity prioritizes ease and comfort. Its packaging is specially designed for those with chronic pain and low vision, and it's the first beauty brand to receive an Ease of Use certification from the Arthritis Foundation. The 2025 Rebrand of the Year went to JKR for Manischewitz, whose joyful redesign of the kosher brand was as cozy as a bowl of matzoh ball soup.Studio of the Year, given to the studio that wins the most awards, went to the branding agencies Wedge and Nice People. Both organizations each netted five awards, resulting in the competition's first-ever tie.The Designalytics Effectiveness Award was created to elevate the role of package design by spotlighting its immense financial impact on consumer brands. Winner selection was entirely data-driven, based on sales performance in the marketplace and rigorous quantitative consumer testing. This year's winning redesign went to Interact Brands for Built, a protein snack company. Built's sales per point of distribution doubled during the six months following the redesign, compared to the same period during the prior year.Finally, Dieline's Design For Good prize, awarded to the agency or designer that creates work dedicated to vital humanitarian causes or social justice issues, went to Nice People and their redesign for Gifted, a social enterprise with a mission to end gender-based violence. The survivor-owned and operated business also partners with other survivors to help grow their personal business ventures."One of the most encouraging aspects of DIELINE Awards in recent years is seeing how many sustainable and plastic-free entrants have wowed our judges and nabbed some of the top awards," said Andrew Gibbs, Dieline Founder and CEO. "Effective design that performs in the marketplace no longer needs to kick sustainability to the curb, and the future of the industry is bright indeed."About DielineEstablished in 2007, Dieline has become the leading media brand focused on consumer packaging design and branding. Dieline is committed to supporting the advancement of the package design industry in all its forms.Dieline began as a platform for the industry to share design innovation and creativity through original editorial content and reader-submitted projects. The platform then grew to include Dieline Awards, a global package design competition in its 15th year, and Dieline Conference, an annual package design event.Dieline is the world's most visited packaging design website, evolving into a bespoke creative platform for package designers, brand designers, consumer brands, agencies, suppliers, sustainability experts, students, and packaging manufacturers. Dieline's core focus is to connect a global community of packaging designers and to advocate the packaging industry toward more sustainable and plastic-free solutions through creativity and innovation.The Dieline Awards winners represent the best in consumer packaging, showing us where we're heading as an industry. With more sustainable and plastic-free winners than ever before, the future of our industry is not only about designing effective packaging for tomorrow's consumers but also about how that packaging can make a better planet.

