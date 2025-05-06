Submit Release
House Resolution 135 Printer's Number 1065

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - Sponsors

MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, VENKAT, GUENST, GIRAL, KHAN, HADDOCK, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, HEFFLEY

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing June 19, 2025, as "Korean-American Citizenship Day" in Pennsylvania to celebrate the first naturalization of a Korean-American citizen in 1890.

Memo Subject

Recognizing June 19, 2025, as "Korean American Citizenship Day"

