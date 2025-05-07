Desert Roots, Creative Spirit: Yucca Brevifolia Magazine Debuts in the High Desert

Meet Qadesh

Local Business Owners Invited to Launch of Yucca Brevifolia Magazine — Showcasing the Soul of the Mojave

YUCCA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local entrepreneurs, creatives, and community leaders are invited to attend a special two-hour gathering at Snake Bite Roadhouse this Wednesday, introducing Yucca Brevifolia Magazine, a dynamic new publication created to celebrate and amplify The Soul of Desert Living.

Hosted by Carlos Reyes and Lisa Schyck, the event will offer an exclusive first look at advertising opportunities available in the inaugural issue. Attendees will also meet the creative minds behind the magazine, network with fellow business owners, and discover how this unique platform aims to highlight the art, culture, stories, and spirit of the Mojave Desert.

"Supporting a startup magazine like Yucca Brevifolia isn’t just buying ad space," says co-founder Carlos Reyes. "It’s joining a movement to elevate local storytelling, creativity, and the desert lifestyle we love. The greatest publications began with a handful of visionary supporters—this is your chance to be one of them."

The event promises to be an inspiring, informal gathering — an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and grow with a media project rooted in the local community and crafted for those who live, work, and thrive in the Hi-Desert.

Ideal advertisers include:

• Retailers, boutiques, gift shops

• Restaurants, cafés, and food businesses

• Artists, galleries, home decor and furniture stores

• Real estate professionals, vacation rentals, and lodging

• Health and wellness providers (yoga studios, therapists, spas)

• Outdoor and adventure brands

• Nonprofits, cultural venues, and event organizers

• Makers, creatives, vintage shops, photographers

• Sustainable living brands, automotive and off-road services

• Local service providers (contractors, salons, pet care, and more)

Event Details:

Snake Bite Roadhouse, Yucca Valley ~ 55405 29 Palms Hwy. Yucca Valley, CA

Wednesday May 7, 2025 – 5:00 to 7:00 PM

Whether you're a local shop owner, artist, or community builder, Yucca Brevifolia Magazine wants to help you tell your story, connect with like-minded audiences, and bring attention to the richness of desert life.

Contact:

Carlos Reyes ~ Executive Creative Director

Yucca Brevifolia Magazine

Carlos.Reyes@yuccabrevifoliamagazine.com

