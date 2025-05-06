New CEO Takes Charge at Shasta County’s Superior Court

Effective today, Cody Stenderup has begun serving as the Court Executive Officer at the six-story courthouse in Redding. She was previously the Assistant CEO under Melissa Fowler-Bradley, who announced her retirement Friday, May 2.

