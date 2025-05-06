Heather M. Larribas The Voice of Faith: Based on a Life-Changing True Story

A Powerful Testament to Faith, Marriage, and Redemption

CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Author Heather M. Larribas, continues to inspire readers with her book, The Voice of Faith : Based on a Life-Changing True Story. This deeply personal and moving story shares Heather’s journey of rediscovering faith, overcoming struggles in her marriage, and learning to trust in God’s divine guidance.Have you ever wondered where your thoughts come from? Have you ever felt a nudge in your soul, guiding you in a certain direction, only to later realize that it saved you from harm? In The Voice of Faith, Larribas shares her real-life experiences with these moments of divine intervention. Through visions, emotional struggles, and unwavering faith, she recounts how she and Adam endured over a decade of hardships—only to find restoration and healing through God’s love.“God never intended for relationships and families to be destroyed,” Larribas explains. “The enemy tries to break us with infidelity, brokenness, and abuse, but following ‘the voice of faith’ can guide us through even the darkest of times.”This heart-wrenching yet uplifting book is an inspiring testament to the power of faith in the face of adversity. It encourages readers to listen for God’s voice, trust in His plan, and know that they are never alone.Heather M. Larribas was born and raised in Michigan before moving to Colorado over 17 years ago. She and Adam, though previously divorced, found their way back to each other and are in a committed relationship. They share three children and five grandchildren. Together, they own and manage two businesses. The Voice of Faith was written during a period of deep personal struggles. Heather’s journey back to faith transformed her life, and she now seeks to inspire others who are facing similar hardships.“I want my readers to know that you are so loved by God,” she says. “He can restore anyone who has lost their way—will you allow Him into your life?”Heather has also authored two additional books in the Voice of Faith series: The Awakening Begins and Following God's Path Part 3.The Voice of Faith: Based on a Life-Changing True Story continues to touch lives and inspire readers worldwide. For more information about Heather M. Larribas and her journey, visit her website at www.Godsfaithfulvoice.com

Heather M. Larribas on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

