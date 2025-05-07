Former NFL Player Corey Parchman Releases First-Ever IVF Guide Written for Men

“Former NFL player Corey Parchman shares his personal IVF journey and launches the first-ever guide written specifically for men navigating infertility.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "IVF Playbook for Men" Launches May 21, 2025 – A Raw, Inspiring Look at Fatherhood, Fertility, and Redefining Masculinity

Former NFL wide receiver turned real estate developer and men’s health advocate Corey Parchman is tackling a different kind of challenge — and inviting men across the country to join him in the conversation. On May 21, 2025, Parchman will release his debut book, IVF Playbook for Men — the first-ever guide created specifically for men navigating the emotional and mental toll of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

In a bold move that breaks longstanding cultural silence, Parchman shares his deeply personal journey through infertility alongside his wife, Dr. Elisha Parchman. With raw honesty, locker-room-style encouragement, and practical advice, he offers men a powerful roadmap to support their partners — and themselves — during one of life’s most stressful, vulnerable journeys.

“As a former pro athlete, I thought I was prepared for anything. But IVF was a game I didn’t know how to play,” says Parchman. “This book is for the men who feel sidelined, confused, or emotionally shut down. It’s time we had a playbook of our own.”

Blending personal storytelling with expert commentary, IVF Playbook for Men dives into real topics like emotional burnout, mental health, finances, embryo transfers, masculinity, and what it means to be a present partner through the process. Each chapter includes “Time-Out” sections featuring guidance from fertility experts, therapists, and fellow IVF dads.

Whether preparing for the first round of IVF, enduring multiple failed cycles, or seeking to support a partner through infertility, this book is an empowering and hopeful guide for the often-overlooked male side of the fertility Former NFL Player Corey Parchman Releases First-Ever IVF Guide Written for Men equation.

Corey and Elisha, who are now expecting their first child after years of trying, hope their story will inspire other couples to feel less alone — and more equipped.

About the Author

Corey Parchman is a former NFL wide receiver and current real estate developer and entrepreneur based in Indianapolis. After overcoming numerous personal and professional challenges — from being undrafted to building a successful business — he faced his most emotional journey through IVF. He now uses his platform to advocate for men’s mental health, emotional resilience, and active fatherhood.

