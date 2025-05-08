Cloudforce and Microsoft Support the Launch of TerpAI at UMD’s Bitcamp 2025, Advancing AI Innovation in Higher Ed

First-place winners MedSave at Bitcamp 2025, representing the Cloudforce and Microsoft GenAI track.

This is exactly why we’re investing in equitable AI for higher education—to give every student the tools they need to succeed in the business world they’re preparing to enter into post-graduation.” — Husein Sharaf, Founder & CEO at Cloudforce

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation took center stage at the University of Maryland’s (UMD) 11th annual Bitcamp hackathon, the largest collegiate hackathon on the East Coast, where more than 1,000 students gathered for a weekend of bold ideas and boundary-pushing prototypes. Cloudforce and Microsoft returned as featured co-sponsors for the second year in a row, this time with a powerful new platform in play: TerpAI.TerpAI is UMD’s generative AI gateway, built upon Cloudforce’s nebulaONE® platform on Microsoft Azure, providing all students early access to powerful GenAI agents purpose-built for their campus. It became the centerpiece of the jointly-sponsored challenge: "Best Use of GenAI in Business." The track invited hackers to use TerpAI to strategically promote their business concept, developing a “Shark Tank”-style pitch to be shared publicly on LinkedIn, demonstrating not just technical skill, but market-ready thinking and creativity.The promotion of TerpAI was also closely followed by the release of a co-authored eBook from Microsoft and Cloudforce, featuring UMD , that explores the evolving role of AI in higher education outcomes. The eBook spotlights nebulaONE’s growing impact and underscores the significance of UMD’s early investment in the platform.As part of Cloudforce and Microsoft’s sponsored track at Bitcamp, judges evaluated student submissions based on business clarity, creativity, real-world relevance, and engagement on LinkedIn. In addition to their prizes, this year’s winners earned bragging rights and the spotlight for their bold, GenAI-powered innovations.Celebrating the winners of the Cloudforce x Microsoft track below:First Place: MedSaveAyush Mishra, Israel Ogwu, Pramukh Bhushan, and Arsh GoenkaMedSave earned first place for its full-stack web platform that connects pharmacies with surplus medications to nonprofits serving underserved communities. The solution was recognized for its clear social and environmental impact, reducing medical waste while improving access to essential medicines.Second Place: RoameoDiyan Chokshi, Vitthal Agarwal, Rohan Chintakindi, and Pranav BykampadiRoameo secured second place with a GenAI-powered travel companion that plans trips through natural conversation. From booking flights to building personalized itineraries, Roameo uses real-time data, voice synthesis, and an intuitive chat interface to make travel planning seamless.Third Place: SkinForRealEdiale Odia and Ranita RajkumarSkinForReal was awarded third place for its mobile app that analyzes daily selfies to provide real-time skin insights, product recommendations, and personalized health education—bringing innovation to modern skincare.“Bitcamp is always a source of innovation in Maryland, but seeing students harness TerpAI in real time to shape their business pitches was something special,” said Husein Sharaf, Founder & CEO at Cloudforce. “This is exactly why we’re investing in equitable AI for higher education—to give every student the tools they need to succeed in the business world they’re preparing to enter into post-graduation.”Cloudforce thanks their partners at the University of Maryland, including Axel Persaud, Assistant Vice President of Enterprise Engineering, and Chadd Dufresne, Manager of AI Solutions, for their innovative vision and leadership in the space of AI for higher education. Cloudforce also thanks Microsoft partners McKenzie Williams, Chris Ingeholm, Dustin Ryan, Jamie Bakert, and MJ Jabbour for their continued partnership in bringing responsible AI capabilities to students across the DC-metro region.Bitcamp is one of several hackathons co-sponsored by Cloudforce and Microsoft in recent years, reflecting an ongoing commitment to empowering students with secure, business-centric AI experiences. As Cloudforce continues to expand nebulaONE across campuses worldwide, events like Bitcamp reaffirm the company’s belief that the future of education is enhanced by applied AI—secure, accessible, and built for the next big idea.ABOUT CLOUDFORCECloudforce is a nationally acclaimed consultancy dedicated to revolutionizing the learning experience through the transformative power of AI. As a Microsoft "Supplier of the Year" awardee, Cloudforce stands as a leader in navigating the complexities of bleeding-edge technologies, serving some of the world's most notable educational institutions. For more information about Cloudforce and its initiatives in Higher Education, please visit www.gocloudforce.com

Cloudforce at Bitcamp 2025 Highlight Reel

