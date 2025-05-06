Trump’s Second Term and the Middle East: A Conversation with Ambassador Jim Jeffrey

In this wide-ranging conversation, Ambassador James Jeffrey joins host Brian Katulis to unpack the Trump administration’s early moves in its second term and what they signal for US foreign policy in the Middle East. From navigating alliances to confronting Iran’s influence, Jeffrey shares his take on the administration’s strategic posture and where it's getting things right—or going off course. The discussion covers key flashpoints including Syria, Yemen, and Gaza, as well as Trump’s upcoming trip to the region. Jeffrey also reflects on lessons from Iraq, the enduring legacy of US engagement in the Middle East, and what it takes to lead in times of global upheaval.

Recorded May 1, 2025. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Editor's Note: In this episode, Ambassador Jeffrey makes several references to James Fallows’s 1975 essay, “What Did You Do in the Class War, Daddy?”. You can find that here.