Hear it from locals: State investment helps prevent and prosecute organized retail crime

Sacramento, California – Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the results from $267 million in grants to 55 communities to hire more police and secure more felony charges against suspects. Proposed by the Governor and distributed by the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC), program participants collected data on arrests, referrals, charges, convictions, and sentencing related to organized retail crime. From October 2023 to December 2024, 88% of the 373 organized retail theft convictions were felonies.

The funding is split between two grant programs with unique applicants for each. The prevention program grantees compile arrest and referral data, while prosecution grant participants record charges, convictions, and sentencing. Future reporting may include updates on charges, convictions, and sentencing as individuals move through the criminal justice system.

Here is a snapshot of what leaders are saying across the state:

Local elected officials

Mayor Mark Armstrong, City of San Ramon: “As of March 30, 2025, San Ramon’s Organized Retail Theft (ORT) Suppression Team has investigated 264 incidents of ORT crimes and made 119 arrests. They have referred 137 cases to Contra Costa County District Attorney for review, and participated in 6 multi-agency special operations. They have recovered more than $196,000 in stolen goods. The team has made a significant impact for major retailers like Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target, Home Depot and Safeway. Ulta Beauty recently reported that 30% of all of their organized retail theft cases in northern California were solved or closed by the San Ramon ORT team.”

Mayor Martha Guerrero, City of West Sacramento: “As Mayor of West Sacramento, I fully support the launch of the FastPass to Prosecution initiative being put forth by Yolo County District Attorney Reisig in partnership with our regional law enforcement partners. This collaboration is a critical step towards addressing a rise in retail theft negatively impacting the business communities throughout Yolo County. By streamlining the reporting and prosecution processes specific to habitual offenders, the FastPass initiative offers much needed assurance to the business community and will promote a safer consumer experience for residents. Through these partnerships, West Sacramento is investing in real solutions and will continue to champion innovative approaches to promoting public safety.”

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Sonoma County Board of Supervisors President: “Retail theft has taken a real toll on our local businesses, but thanks to the Governor’s investment in preventing and prosecuting organized retail crime, we’re finally turning a corner. We’re hearing from business owners and residents who feel a renewed sense of safety and support. This is what it looks like when the state steps up as a true partner to local communities – and it’s making a difference.”

Mayor Daniel Lurie, City of San Francisco: “People deserve to both feel safe and be safe in our city. Our administration is working every day to support our local businesses and energize our commercial corridors, and support from our state partners is critical to doing that work downtown and in communities across the city. Thank you to Governor Newsom for investing in the safety of San Franciscans.”

Mayor Bapu Vaitla, City of Davis: “We commend Governor Newsom for his strong leadership in addressing the rise of organized retail crime through the ORT grant investment. This initiative directly strengthens local jurisdictions’ capacity to prevent and investigate complex retail theft operations that impact our local businesses and community safety. In Yolo County, state funding has enhanced our ability to conduct investigations and work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure that offenders are held accountable. These targeted resources are helping disrupt criminal networks and restore confidence among retailers and residents alike.”

Law enforcement leaders

Ron Lawrence, Costa Mesa Chief of Police: “The Costa Mesa Police Department is grateful for the opportunity provided by the Governor’s Office and BSCC to launch a grant-funded initiative targeting organized retail theft, motor vehicle theft, and motor vehicle accessory theft. With this support, CMPD implemented high-visibility patrols, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative operations that resulted in a 31% reduction in organized retail theft and a 35% drop in vehicle-related crimes. This partnership has also enabled 18 operations, 205 arrests, expanded officer training, and successful collaboration with other agencies and retail partners to disrupt major theft rings.”

Jonathan Arguello, Newark Chief of Police: “The Organized Retail Theft Grant has been a tremendous asset to the Newark Police Department in launching Newark’s Vehicle and Accessory Theft Prevention Program. It has enabled us to expand our deployment of Automated License Plate Readers in our city, significantly enhancing our ability to identify and apprehend those responsible for motor vehicle thefts and other crimes. This technology is critical in our continued efforts to protect Newark’s businesses, support our local economy, and keep our community safe.”

Andrew Binder, Palo Alto Chief of Police: “The State’s Organized Retail Theft grant funding has made a real difference in our community. It has enabled us to strategically deploy additional officers in our high traffic retail areas, expand our automated license plate recognition network, and invest in a new technological alternative to high speed vehicle pursuits. It has also deepened our collaborative relationships with local retailers and facilitated community policing. In no small part due to the initiatives supported by the ORT grant, we’ve experienced fewer overall retail thefts, coupled with an increase in the rate of suspect apprehension and the recovery of property. This program continues to be a success story for us.”

William “Bill” Scott, San Francisco Police Chief: “The City and County of San Francisco was facing an epidemic of organized retail theft and motor vehicle accessory theft. The grant has enabled us to utilize tools like automated license plate reader cameras in strategic areas, a surge of retail theft blitz operations with increased staffing, and better coordination with other law enforcement agencies, as well as the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. The support has greatly enhanced our ability to reduce theft related crimes and has been critical to our success.”

Denton Carlson, San Ramon Chief of Police: “Organized retail theft goes beyond the financial loss for retailers. It impacts the quality of life in our community and is linked to criminal activities like drug trafficking and other illegal operations. This grant has allowed the San Ramon Police Department to strengthen our ability to combat Organized Retail Theft through state-of-the-art technological tools and the initiation of a suppression team, dramatically improving our collaborative efforts with local retailers and other law enforcement organizations. This behavior will not be tolerated in our community or by our organization, and this grant provided and continues to provide the resources the San Ramon Police Department needed to see that through.”

Robert Jonsen, Santa Clara County Sheriff: “Organized retail theft is not a victimless crime—it threatens the safety, economic stability, and quality of life for everyone in our community. This critical grant funding has been a game-changer, empowering our task force to build strong partnerships with retailers and allied agencies, swiftly dismantle sophisticated theft rings, and send a clear message: Santa Clara County will not tolerate these crimes. Our team has made nearly 200 arrests and recovered close to $770,000. The results speak for themselves. We’re not just solving cases, we’re restoring public trust and protecting local businesses from serious financial harm.”

Jeff Laugero, Stanislaus County Chief District Attorney: “The ORT Grant has been extremely helpful in strengthening partnerships and in obtaining additional follow up information that is crucial to the prosecution of these cases. The grant has also enabled us to increase our visibility. Our ‘Pay at the register or pay the consequences’ public messaging campaign sends the clear message that retail theft will not be tolerated in Stanislaus County. Those who commit these crimes will be held accountable.”

David Marshall, Yolo County District Attorney’s Office Chief Investigator: “The direct file reporting option for retailers has been incredibly effective, with several retailers sharing their stored digital evidence and internal theft reports. This enables us to link offenders to multiple incidents, across various retailers, and to connect criminal associates. We’ve closed the gap between retailers and law enforcement – the trust we have been able to build has led to unprecedented partnerships.”

Local prosecutors

Ryan Bal, Placer County District Attorney Investigator: “I have investigated Retail Theft for years – these funds have changed the landscape – allowing the Placer County District Attorney’s team to rapidly deploy our resources, identify those individuals engaged in organized retail theft, and ultimately protecting the safety of our citizens and the bottom line of our local retail partners.”

Thien Ho, Sacramento County District Attorney: “The ORT grant has enabled our office to expand the prosecution of retail thefts through the vertical prosecution model. Our office is now better positioned to identify and prosecute upper-level offenders who orchestrate organized retail theft and recruit lower-level individuals to commit the crimes.”

Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco District Attorney: “The organized retail theft vertical prosecution grant has been a game changer for my office. Because of this grant, our work with the San Francisco Police Department to combat rampant organized retail theft in our city has been strengthened, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable and making our community safer.”

Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County District Attorney: “The Organized Retail Theft Vertical Grant has strengthened our ability to effectively combat the scourge of retail theft affecting our county. The grant has furthered our goal to become the organized retail theft intelligence hub for our county by collaborating closely with law enforcement, retailers and prosecutors in other counties to hold cross-jurisdictional thieves accountable to the greatest extent possible. A sign of the grant’s success is a recently filed 65 felony charge complaint against a group of thieves who stole over 150 times from Home Depots throughout 11 Northern California counties. Our county will continue to hold those who threaten our retailers, both big and small, accountable.”

Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County District Attorney: “Thanks to Governor Newsom and the state’s ORT Grant, we’ve been able to dedicate a full-time prosecutor to fight organized retail theft in Ventura County. Just last year alone, we filed 124 cases involving 208 defendants, and recovering more than $500,000 in stolen goods. This grant has made a real difference in helping us hold offenders accountable and protect our businesses and communities.”