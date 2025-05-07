Global Trade Expert Analyzes Trump’s Tariffs and Explains the 'Deal Zone'

Global Trade expert Shanker Singham lays out what it takes for countries to enter the Trump Deal Zone - special focus on China, Japan, South Korea and India

Tariffs are not necessarily the endgame. They could presage Trump’s effort to remake the world’s economic order, reducing barriers assumed to be set in stone.” — Shanker Singham

WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Brains of Brexit" Shanker Singham Analyzes the Trump Tariff Deal Zone

Global trade expert, Shanker Singham's excerpts of recent Inside Sources article:

Singham explains in https://dcjournal.com/trumps-tariffs-have-created-the-deal-zone/ that "investors feel the whiplash as markets react to on-again, off-again tariffs proposed by the Trump administration. The recent 90-day pause led to sighs of relief in some quarters and consternation in others — but Trump’s effort to remake the global economy is just starting."

He continues that "some countries have gotten the message loud and clear, though not as President Trump might have hoped.

That’s because those barriers have far more of an effect than tariffs, something to which many Trump critics are blind."

He continues: "It appears that leaders in Japan, South Korea and India are recognizing how reducing those barriers set out in the National Trade Estimate (the book Trump waved from the podium) can help them enter “The Deal Zone,” which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said includes a bespoke arrangement for each country that comes to the negotiating table."

Singham focuses on Japan. "Trump has been favorable to the nation in the past, with a strong relationship with then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Trump’s first term. When the country responded promptly to Trump’s new actions, Bessent, leading Trump’s trade conversations, said, “I would expect that Japan is going to get priority” among trading partners.

Bessent can find a lot in Japan’s trade policy to discuss. It looks as if Japan is ready to address some: relatively high agricultural tariffs, overregulation of the beef industry, an insurance monopoly, and a range of import and distribution distortions that decrease the competitiveness of U.S. exporters. U.S. farmers will especially benefit from eliminating some of these barriers, as China’s retaliatory tariffs have blocked them from accessing that nation.

Japanese companies will benefit from reduced barriers because Trump wants to make deals. Negotiations by Japan could include expansion of industries in U.S. markets to the apparent benefit of the Japanese. For example, then-President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel’s purchase of U.S. Steel in January. Since then, Nippon Steel has expanded the financial value of its investment in the American steel industry to $21 billion, with a promise that it will keep thousands of jobs.."

Also China: "Despite the protectionist accusations, Trump is more open to the proposal, perhaps because he recognizes that America needs allies to increase pressure on China."

Also he looks at South Korea, as he says "a country with an export-dependent economy. Its leaders were also among the first to call Trump for what the president lauded as a “big deal” that could result in “one-stop shopping” and “a beautiful and efficient process!!!”

What could that deal include? South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-Soo, and Trump have revealed few details. Still, they agree that mutually beneficial shipbuilding and energy agreements could be on the agenda. Trump could also insist on changes to several anti-competitive regulations in areas like chemicals and agricultural biotechnology, and regulations that translate into bans on many U.S. products. "

He also looks at India and he says it's a nation "which often appears on the international economic community’s bad list. Its average tariff of 17 percent is the highest of any major economy. Its rate of agriculture imports is an astonishing 113 percent. And its tariffs on U.S. spirits can increase the costs of products by three times or more.

However, again, while the details are scant, it is clear that India could enter the Deal Zone. Han has highlighted India and Japan as close allies in the desire to seek agreements. The country is making news for being among the first nations to present a multi-industry deal framework to Trump."

To contact Mr. Singham, contact Jack Kalavritinos at Jack@jkstrat.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.