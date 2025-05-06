Spirion Differential Scanning Sets New Benchmark for Scalable, Intelligent Data Protection

Leapfrog Legacy Scans with Intelligent, Policy-Aware Data Discovery that’s Built for Scale.

Differential Scanning from Spirion doesn’t just detect file changes—it understands them.” — Kevin Coppins, CEO, Spirion

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirion, a leader in data security posture management (DSPM) and sensitive data governance, today announced a groundbreaking advancement in scan optimization with its Differential Scanning technology—delivering a quantum leap in how enterprises discover and protect sensitive data across complex environments.As organizations grapple with skyrocketing data volumes and increasingly hybrid infrastructures, traditional scan methods are failing under the weight of redundant processing and surface-level visibility. Spirion’s Differential Scanning technology leaves those limitations behind.Unlike conventional tools that rely on easily manipulated metadata or simple timestamps, Spirion’s approach uses a multi-factor, playbook-aware contextual hashing engine. This intelligent system evaluates if a file has changed by incorporating factors like data classification logic, scan policy shifts, and business context.“Differential Scanning from Spirion doesn’t just detect file changes—it understands them,” said Kevin Coppins, CEO of Spirion. “That level of intelligence enables organizations to eliminate unnecessary rescans, accelerate remediation, and ensure sensitive data is governed with precision at scale.”With broad support across cloud, on-premises, and endpoint systems, Spirion’s Differential Scanning outpaces point solutions that only target narrow use cases or require separate tools for different environments. It’s engineered to work seamlessly with Spirion’s Sensitive Data Platform SPIglass dashboards , and automated Playbooks—bringing unmatched speed, accuracy, and transparency to every scan cycle.Key differentiators include:• Smart skip logic that reduces processing time and compute costs• Embedded governance awareness that automatically re-evaluates scans based on policy or classification changes• True multi-environment compatibility across Microsoft 365, legacy file shares, and remote endpoints• Playbook-integrated risk reduction that enhances accuracy and actionability in real timeBy empowering security and compliance teams with visibility into what changed, and what needs attention, Spirion delivers the most scalable and sustainable scanning framework on the market.Differential Scanning: Intelligent, real-time data hashing and identification. We catch what others miss before your auditors do.About SpirionIn a world that relies more and more on data, understanding and protecting it is crucial. That’s why at Spirion, we’re dedicated to helping organizations around the world protect their most sensitive information. Our mission is clear: deliver unmatched 98.5% accuracy in discovering personal, sensitive, and regulated data — no matter where it lives— and provide actionable analytics for superior visibility and measurement to protect at-risk and vital data.

