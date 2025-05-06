Suicide prevention resource of the month: Safety plan app

Having a plan can make a big difference in how your day goes. It doesn’t have to be complicated—sometimes it’s as simple as “get up, take a shower, grab some breakfast.” Having structure in your day can provide direction and help you know what to expect.

For Veterans who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide, having a safety plan is critical for addressing a crisis. That’s why VA worked with Veterans and health care providers to create an app to help you easily build your own safety plan with a mental health provider and easily access it at any time.

The app guides you through the process step by step, making it easier to create a plan that works for you. For extra encouragement, you can tap a sun icon to read hopeful messages from other Veterans who’ve faced similar experiences. These messages serve as powerful reminders that even though you may be facing life challenges, you don’t have to face them alone.

What can I expect when I download the app?

When you first open the app, you’ll see quick tips on getting started and information about privacy. No identifying information is shared and no account is required.

The main screen includes sections to create your safety plan and lists ‘Reasons to Live.’ In the upper right, you’ll see the sun icon. At the bottom, a ‘Get Support’ button gives you quick access to call 911 and the Veterans Crisis Line.

Creating your Safety Plan

The main goal of the app is to help you develop your safety plan. To do that, you’ll complete six steps with guidance from the app along the way:

Step 1: Warning Signs (that I may be headed toward a crisis).

Step 2: Ways I Can Cope (on my own).

Step 3: My Distractions (places I can go, and people I can call).

Step 4: Friends and Family I Can Call (for support).

Step 5: Professionals I Can Call (in times of crisis).

Step 6: Keeping Myself Safe (by limiting my access to dangerous objects).

Remember that while the Safety Plan app can be used on its own, creating your plan with a mental health provider can be helpful. A safety plan is not intended to replace professional care.

Adding Reasons to Live

A safety plan can play a key role in interrupting thoughts about wanting to die, which can be very difficult to move away from. And while it can be helpful to understand why you’re experiencing life in the way you are, moving toward reasons to live can help quiet those negative thoughts.

The ‘Reasons to Live’ section lets you add anything that enriches your life and brings you hope. Add text, photos or videos—whatever brings you joy and helps remind you why you’re here. This can be done before or after you complete your safety plan.

Be prepared with a concrete plan

It can be hard to think clearly during a time of crisis. Downloading the Safety Plan app is a great way to prepare with actionable steps to take before any crisis.

Download the Safety Plan app today.