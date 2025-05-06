Outstanding B.C. lawyers receive King’s Counsel designation

CANADA, May 6 - The following King’s counsel appointees are listed alphabetically by surname, with the year they were called to the B.C. bar:

Peter Ameerali (2005) is a leading public law litigator and has been a constitutional expert with the B.C. Ministry of Attorney General since 2005. He pioneered B.C.’s civil forfeiture regime and has argued at all court levels. A recognized mentor and trainer, Ameerali has shaped the careers of dozens of lawyers and articled students. He is a respected leader in legal ethics, equity and inclusion, serving in senior advisory roles within and outside government.

Morgan Camley (2006) is a nationally recognized barrister known for her excellence in complex litigation and regulatory matters. With a practice rooted in advocacy, she has appeared at all levels of court in B.C. and beyond. A dedicated mentor and leader, Camley is a champion for 2SLGBTQ inclusion in law and a respected voice in legal education and access to justice. Her practice spans commercial, Aboriginal, public and municipal law. She is widely regarded for her strategic, principled and community-centred approach to litigation and dispute resolution.

Michelle Casavant (2010) has made a profound impact on legal education in British Columbia, particularly through her leadership on the Truth and Reconciliation Committee during her six years on the Continuing Legal Education Society of British Columbia’s board of directors. A gifted educator and respected legal practitioner, Casavant shares her knowledge to elevate the profession and foster lifelong learning. Her work co-drafting complex land transaction regulations under the Indian Act and First Nations Commercial Industrial Development Act earned her a 2024 Excellence Award from the Community of Federal Regulators.

Nikki Charlton (2004) is one of British Columbia’s leading family law practitioners, recognized by Lexpert and Best Lawyers Canada for her expertise and advocacy. A partner at Farris LLP and a bencher of the Law Society since 2024, she is also an accredited mediator, arbitrator and parenting co-ordinator. Nikki has shaped precedent-setting case law and is a respected educator, author, and conference leader. She is deeply committed to access to justice, providing pro-bono services and supporting vulnerable populations. She is a prolific contributor to continuing legal education and access to justice.

Mary Childs (1989) is general counsel for the Tsawwassen First Nation, where she leads the legal department for the Nation’s self-governing authority. Her legal career has focused on corporate law, specializing in charities, and not-for-profit and co-operative groups. She has been an active public servant, serving as governor and chair of the Law Foundation of B.C., advancing Indigenous justice and legal services. She is also engaged in legal education and has served on various boards, including the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board, contributing significantly to public and Indigenous law.

Beverly Churchill (1988) is a leader in family law and consensual dispute resolution. Practising in the Interior, she specializes in mediation, arbitration and collaborative law. With more than 37 years of experience, she has trained more than 350 professionals across Canada in non-evaluative child interviews. She chaired the BC Hear the Child Society and has contributed to multiple family-law organizations. A passionate advocate for children, she strives to support families through less adversarial processes, enhancing access to justice and promoting child-centred practices in the family justice system.

Christina Cook (2010) founded the Indigenous Lawyer History website and has held key leadership roles, including as an elected bencher for the Law Society of BC and chair of the Canadian Bar Association BC (CBABC) Aboriginal Lawyers Forum. She is a recognized advocate for diversity and inclusion, having received awards such as the UBC Indigenous Law Students Association’s Courage in Law Award and the Philippa Samworth Award for the Advancement of Women in Law. Serving as senior policy lawyer at BC First Nations Justice Council. She continues to influence national legal initiatives and mentor the next generation of Indigenous lawyers.

Barbara Cornish (1992) is a nationally and internationally recognized mediator and arbitrator, specializing in commercial, insurance and regulatory disputes. A partner at Cornish Margolis Boyd, she focuses exclusively on alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and has been named a Global Elite Thought Leader in ADR. A distinguished fellow and governor of the International Academy of Mediators, she contributes to the development of ADR practices through her leadership roles and educational initiatives. Her work in access to justice, mentorship and contributions to legal education make her a prominent figure in her field.

Vincent Critchley (1997) is a highly regarded professional liability lawyer and the managing partner at QA Law. With more than 25 years of experience, he is the go-to lawyer for repairing legal errors, particularly on behalf of the Lawyers Indemnity Fund. He has been at the forefront of developing the law in areas that affect legal malpractice. Critchley has appeared as lead counsel in precedent-setting cases at the Court of Appeal. He is also a committed educator, regularly lecturing on professional liability, litigation strategy and contributing to legal organizations such as the Continuing Legal Education Society of British Columbia (CLEBC) and ICBC.

Michaela Donnelly (1997) is senior trial counsel with the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), specializing in major crime prosecutions, such as homicide and dangerous-offender applications. She is a recognized expert on issues related to not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder, providing training for prosecutors and police. Donnelly regularly appears before the BC Review Board and is deeply committed to legal education, mentorship and community service. She also serves on the BCPS Gender Equity and Advancement Committee, focusing on improving equity and opportunities for women in the legal profession.

Stephanie Fabbro (1999) is a leading family lawyer, mediator and parenting co-ordinator. Practising at Hamilton Fabbro, the firm she co-founded in 2008, she is recognized annually by Best Lawyers in Canada and the Canadian Lexpert Directory. A tireless advocate for non-adversarial family law, she leads the BC Collaborative Roster Society and Parenting Coordinators Roster Society. She has been instrumental in advancing parenting co-ordination standards in B.C. and developing accessible family law resources. In addition, she serves as a mentor and a community volunteer.

Grant Haddock (1992) is the founder of Haddock and Company, specializing in housing law, including non-profit housing, strata property, residential tenancy and co-op housing. He has created a discounted legal services program for the housing sector, increasing access to justice. A sought-after speaker, he regularly delivers seminars for BC Non-Profit Housing Association and LandlordBC. His advocacy for affordable housing and mentoring of young lawyers has made a significant impact on B.C.’s housing sector. He also contributes to legal publications and continues to champion legal education and access to justice.

Kevin Kohan (2003) is chief legislative counsel and registrar of regulations for British Columbia and has played a pivotal role in shaping provincial legislation for more than two decades. Known for his legal precision, leadership and integrity, Kohan has drafted landmark laws, such as emergency COVID-19 legislation and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. He leads a team of more than 50 professionals and has modernized legislative drafting to reflect inclusive and transparent governance. He is a adviser to cabinet and a two-time Premier’s Award recipient.

Andrew MacDonald (1989) is a deputy regional Crown counsel with the BCPS, after stepping down as regional Crown counsel for the Fraser region in 2024. Known for his integrity and exceptional judgment, he has mentored young lawyers and contributed to legal education. He is recognized for his commitment to justice and volunteer work in the community. His leadership within the BCPS has made a lasting impact on the prosecution service.

Andrea MacKay (2000) is one of British Columbia’s top trial and appellate litigators, with a practice spanning complex civil, criminal and administrative law. MacKay has appeared in numerous landmark cases, including at the Supreme Court of Canada, and has also made a significant contribution to the bench and bar through her extensive work on criminal ineffective assistance appeals. She frequently assists the Law Society of B.C. and colleagues in challenging matters and provides pro-bono representation in cases of public importance. She has taught at the national criminal law program and has been an instructor at the McEachern advanced trial advocacy course.

Anne MacKenzie (1979) has had a distinguished career, including 34 years as a judge, serving as Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of B.C. and as a Court of Appeal justice. Recently returning to practice at Hira Rowan LLP, she has presided over significant civil, criminal and family trials, including in French. As a mentor, she has played a key role in judicial education. She retired from the bench in 2024 and continues to contribute to the legal community through practice and educational initiatives.

Raji Mangat (2011) is a respected non-profit leader and litigator with 20 years of experience working to improve access to justice for marginalized communities through systemic change efforts. She is a strong advocate for equity and inclusion in the legal profession and has donated her time to several legal organizations, including Access Pro Bono, Health Justice, and Federation of Asian Canadian Lawyers BC.

Suzette Narbonne (1995) is the managing lawyer at the Society for Children and Youth Legal Centre in Vancouver. Her legal career began in 1989 with Legal Aid Manitoba, where she served in remote areas and First Nations communities. After moving to B.C. in 1995, she focused on legal-aid clients before joining the Society for Children and Youth in 2017. She is an advocate for children’s legal rights, leading initiatives to ensure children’s voices are heard in legal matters.

Emily Ohler (2001) is a respected human rights leader known for her innovative, values-driven approach to complex challenges. As chair of the BC Human Rights Tribunal, she led a turnaround during a period of crisis, securing critical funding, restructuring operations and launching reforms that reduced delays and restored public confidence. With a global background in international law and United Nation’s reparations, Ohler combines legal expertise with strategic vision, equity and integrity.

Mark Oulton (2000) has long been recognized as one of B.C.’s leading public law, natural resource and commercial law barristers. His unique background has allowed him to develop a multi-disciplinary litigation practice that sits at the intersection of forestry, commercial and Indigenous law, and engages challenging and important issues at the centre of reconciliation and its intersection with the provincial economy. Beyond the courtroom, Oulton is a director with VanIAC and Brockton school, and an author for CLEBC.

David Paterson (1985) is a prominent litigator in Aboriginal law and reconciliation, currently practising at Paterson Law Office. He played a key role in landmark cases and negotiated the historic Haida Title Lands Agreement. His contributions to residential school litigation were instrumental in the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement. He is a leader in public service and legal organizations, such as Reconciliation Canada. His integrity and expertise have earned him widespread recognition for his dedication to justice and reconciliation in Canada.

Georges Rivard (1992) practises criminal law in Fort St. John, defending cases in English and French. Of French Canadian Métis heritage, he advocates for marginalized communities in northern B.C., particularly First Nations clients. He is committed to language rights, advancing these causes in court and mentoring young lawyers. As a bencher for the Law Society of BC, he contributes to ethics and complaints review. His fierce advocacy and dedication to diversity and justice have earned him respect in the legal community, particularly in the northern and rural regions of B.C.

Salima Samnani (2008) is the director of legal services at the Indigenous Community Legal Clinic and a lecturer at Peter A. Allard school of law at the University of British Columbia. She is the principal of Salima Samnani Law Corporation, where she practices in family law and employment law, providing legal expertise to individuals, community organizations, non-profit legal services and marginalized communities. She has served as the counsel for the Union of BC Indian Chiefs at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and commission counsel for the Missing Women Commission of Inquiry (B.C.). She received her J.D. from the University of Victoria and a master’s degree in law and international business from the University of Fribourg in Switzerland.

Kate Saunders (2007) leads one of the largest litigation teams in British Columbia’s Ministry of Attorney General, serving as supervising counsel since 2018. She provides strategic leadership on more than 5,000 active cases and oversees the Province’s settlements under the Crown Proceeding Act. She has worked on landmark cases involving the public health-care system, safe-injection sites and free speech. Saunders’ commitment to public service further extends to serving as an adjudicator on the Law Society of B.C.’s tribunal, advocating for lawyer wellness, volunteering as an instructor at universities and promoting access to justice through pro-bono initiatives.

Jon Sigurdson (1974) has had a distinguished career as a lawyer, judge and educator. After practising with Bull Housser Tupper, he became a partner at Fraser Kelleher Sigurdson Watts and Gudmundseth. Serving as a Supreme Court Justice from 1994 until 2017, he contributed to judicial education and legal education as an instructor at UBC’s Allard school of law. He was also a contributing editor for The Advocate. His leadership in legal education and commitment to justice and mentorship have made him a highly respected figure in B.C.’s legal community.

Thomas Spraggs (2003) is a respected civil litigator, legal innovator and dedicated leader in British Columbia’s legal community. He owns Spraggs Law and has championed technology to modernize legal practice. A bencher for Westminster County since 2020 and the Law Society of B.C.’s second vice-president for 2025, Spraggs is widely recognized for his integrity, mentorship and commitment to professional wellness, access to justice and reconciliation. He contributes to legal education through CLEBC and CBABC and has served on numerous boards, reflecting his deep commitment to public service and the advancement of the legal profession.

Karen Tse (2012) is a rural family lawyer, family law mediator, Legal Aid BC duty counsel and civil litigator. As the first female and IBPOC partner at Rockies Law LLP and first Asian female to serve as vice-president and president-elect of the Kootenay Bar Association, she is dedicated to promoting access to justice in rural communities and providing mentorship to the Kootenay bar. Tse was named volunteer of the year by the Fernie Chamber of Commerce. Her work with the Fernie Women’s Resource Centre and Fernie Child Care Society continues to support rural families accessing child care and women and children in crisis.

John Tuck (1995) is the acting assistant deputy attorney general in the Legal Services Branch at B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General. With nearly 30 years of experience specializing in information and privacy law, he provides strategic advice to government, including premiers and senior officials. He has appeared at all levels of court, including in front of the Supreme Court of Canada. In addition to his legal practice, he is an adjunct professor at the University of Victoria law school, where he teaches privacy law.

Gaynor Yeung (1996) is a partner at Whitelaw Twining in Vancouver, specializing in insurance law and mediation. She has appeared before all levels of B.C. courts and is widely respected by plaintiff and defence counsel. She is regularly recognized by Best Lawyers in Canada and is a member of the Canadian Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. Elected a bencher in 2021, she chairs the practice standards committee and serves as vice-chair of the EDI Committee, demonstrating her leadership, commitment to ethics and integrity within the legal community.