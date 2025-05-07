Justin Jenkins Designs Named Best of Clutch Winner in Digital Marketing

Interior office space for Justin Jenkins Designs. Brand Logo for Justin Jenkins Designs

Design Agency finishes in top 25 out of hundreds of agencies in public and judges voting.

We are honored to be chosen in the top 25 this year out of hundreds of submissions. We pride ourselves on delivering the best designs and brand strategies to our valued clients.” — Justin Jenkins

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Jenkins Designs is thrilled to announce that it has been listed as a winner of the Best of Clutch Awards in the Digital Marketing category. This award recognizes the top-performing U.S. agencies that exemplify creativity, strategic execution, and measurable impact across the digital marketing landscape.Following a competitive two-stage process - including public voting on submitted projects and final scoring by a panel of expert judges - Justin Jenkins Designs emerged as one of the top agencies in the country."We are honored to be chosen in the top 25 this year out of hundreds of submissions. We pride ourselves on delivering the best designs and brand strategies to our valued clients." - Justin Jenkins, Founder / Designer"Becoming a Best of Clutch Winner means standing out across a crowded field of talented agencies," said Tim Condon, Chief Revenue Officer at Clutch. "The winners demonstrated not only client impact and innovation but also a strong community of support behind their work."This year, Clutch received hundreds of project submissions across the Digital Marketing and Web Development & Design categories. Each agency submitted a standout project that reflected real client results, then rallied public votes from their networks. Finalists were then reviewed by an expert panel including Amanda Natividad (SparkToro), Seth Besmertnik (Conductor), and Amanda Baum (Clutch).As a Best of Clutch Winner Clutch Announces 2025 Best of Clutch Award Winners | Clutch.co ( https://clutch.co/press-releases/Best-of-Clutch-winners-2025 ), Justin Jenkins Designs joins a prestigious group of agencies who are not just delivering services - but redefining excellence in their fields.Justin Jenkins Designs is proud to be part of an industry that helps brands create standout online presences that effectively engage customers in this ever-evolving digital world. View the full list of Best of Clutch winners in the Digital Marketing category.Justin Jenkins DesignsFounded in 2018, Justin Jenkins Designs in New York City has always been committed to assisting businesses and individuals in shaping their brand strategy and identity. Our unwavering pursuit of excellence is evident in our methodical and efficient approach to design. Passion drives our design process. Your brand, your vision, becomes our challenge. Our team focuses on branding solutions that are guided by client feedback and comprehensive analysis. A successful brand stands out and leaves a lasting impression. A strong brand elevates a product or service to new heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.