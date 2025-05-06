Angi Inc. Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website

DENVER, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its first quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders from CEO Jeffrey Kip on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings . As announced previously, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the company’s first quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jeffrey Kip, CEO and Andrew Russakoff, CFO will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings .

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service pros grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.

Contacts:

Angi Investor Relations

(720) 282-1958

Angi Corporate Communications

Emily Do

(303) 963-8352

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.