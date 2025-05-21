XpFinance Fills 20% of Token Presale Softcap Within Days, Igniting XRP DeFi Momentum

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger is witnessing a surge in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity as XpFinance ,, a next-generation lending and borrowing platform built natively on XRPL, quickly captures the attention of the XRP community. Within just days of launching its highly anticipated token presale, XpFinance , has already filled 20% of its 100,000 XRP softcap, signaling strong investor interest and confidence.

A New Chapter for DeFi on XRPL

XpFinance addresses a long-standing gap in the XRP ecosystem: the absence of a fully decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol. By eliminating intermediaries and putting asset control back in the hands of users, XpFinance empowers XRP holders to lend, borrow, and earn yields with full transparency and security.

The platform allows users to:

Lend and borrow XRP and other XRPL-based assets seamlessly

seamlessly Retain full custody of their tokens via XRPL-compatible wallets like XUMM, Xaman, and Ledger

via XRPL-compatible wallets like XUMM, Xaman, and Ledger Earn passive income from staking rewards paid in XRP, funded by real platform transaction fees

from staking rewards paid in XRP, funded by real platform transaction fees Reduce borrowing fees and gain governance power by holding XPF, the native utility token

Early Investors Positioned for Strong Upside

XpFinance’s presale offers early supporters a compelling value proposition. Investors participating now receive XPF tokens at a fixed rate of 1 XRP = 200 XPF, while the public decentralized exchange listing on XP Market is set at 1 XRP = 140 XPF — giving early participants a guaranteed 30% upside upon launch.

With a total supply capped at 200 million XPF and only 60 million (30%) allocated to the presale, the limited-time offer is expected to sell out rapidly.

“In just a few days, we've seen over 20,000 XRP locked into the presale. The response has been overwhelming, and it’s clear that the XRPL community is ready for true DeFi innovation,” said a spokesperson from the XpFinance team.

How to Join the Presale

Investors looking to participate in the presale can follow these simple steps:

Buy XRP from popular exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit. Transfer XRP to a non-custodial XRPL wallet (XUMM, Xaman, or Ledger). Visit the official presale page at xp.finance/presale to get the deposit address and contribute. Add the XPF trustline to your wallet to automatically receive your tokens after the presale concludes.

A Pivotal Moment for XRPL DeFi

XpFinance stands at the forefront of XRPL’s DeFi movement, offering XRP holders a secure, utility-rich platform designed for sustainable growth and long-term value creation. With momentum building rapidly and less than 30 days remaining in the presale, early investors are uniquely positioned to benefit from the platform’s long-term potential.

Stay Updated With XpFinance:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

