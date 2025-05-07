Submit Release
Jazzercise Deepens Its Commitment to Holistic Wellness, Launches New Sleep Series

Toni Pitruzzello, On Demand Product Specialist & Taping Team member

Toni Pitruzzello, On Demand Product Specialist & Taping Team member

Emily Newlands, Program Development Manager, Taping Team member, and Jazzercise On Demand contributor

Emily Newlands, Program Development Manager, Taping Team member, and Jazzercise On Demand contributor

Sleep Series

Developed by Jazzercise experts and alumni, this series links restorative sleep to fitness, empowering women to stay energized, grounded, and resilient

The Sleep Series is a natural evolution of our wellness philosophy—because true health isn’t just about movement, it’s about how we rest, reset, and rebuild”
— Shanna Missett Nelson, Jazzercise CEO and Chief Choreographer
CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jazzercise, the dance fitness leader company, is expanding its commitment to total-body wellness with the launch of the Sleep Series, a new multi-part video and audio program designed to support deeper rest, smarter recovery, and better overall health.

“As women continue to prioritize their fitness, it's essential we support them in recovery too,” says Shanna Missett Nelson, Jazzercise CEO and Chief Choreographer. “The Sleep Series is a natural evolution of our wellness philosophy—because true health isn’t just about movement, it’s about how we rest, reset, and rebuild.”

Presented by Jazzercise wellness experts Toni Pitruzzello—a Reiki Master Teacher and Clinical Hypnotist—and Emily Newlands—Pilates instructor and Master of Science in Nutrition and Integrative Health—the Sleep Series is available exclusively on Jazzercise On Demand. The program offers a curated mix of calming guided stretches, breathwork sessions, and sleep science workshops, all designed to help the body and mind transition into high-quality rest.

Key Benefits include:

Physical Benefits:
• Wake up energized
• Improve workout recovery
• Support metabolism & hormone regulation
• Boost immunity

Mental & Emotional Benefits:

• Enhance memory and learning
• Increase resilience and emotional regulation
• Support a shift from stress to calm via the nervous system (from sympathetic to parasympathetic)
• Foster feelings of safety and groundedness

To celebrate the launch, Jazzercise will host a free livestream event on May 7, 2025, at 12 PM PT via its official Instagram channel, @jazzercise. The 20-minute session includes:

• A 10-minute calming stretch led by Emily
• A 10-minute breathwork session led by Toni

Participants only need a yoga mat or towel to join from anywhere.

The full Sleep Series will be available for purchase starting May 7, 2025, at ondemand.jazzercise.com and on the Jazzercise On Demand app.

