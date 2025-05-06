Oregon Department of Human Services raises awareness about nursing careers in the intellectual and developmental disabilities sector

This is National Nurses Week. This year’s theme is the power of nurses. The Oregon Department of Human Services Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS) recognizes the powerful and essential role nurses play in the lives of those they serve in Oregon’s intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) system. The nation is experiencing a shortage of nurses. To help address this shortage in Oregon’s I/DD sector, ODDS launched a campaign to raise awareness about nursing careers in Oregon’s I/DD system in December 2024.

ODDS used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to contract with Applichat Limited, a recruitment marketing agency, to lead the campaign. Applichat’s research revealed that while disability nursing has many benefits — more flexible schedules, the ability to form strong patient relationships and opportunities for meaningful impact — most nurses don’t know that serving the I/DD community is an option. They are unaware of career opportunities in the disability sector due to gaps in curriculum and public awareness.

“From speaking to nurses, families and healthcare professionals as part of our research, we’ve seen the impact of the disability nursing shortage,” said Adam Chambers, President of Applichat.

Nurses transform the lives of people like Casey Potter. Born with cerebral palsy due to a spinal infarction at birth caused by bacterial meningitis, Casey and his family struggled to find nurses who could provide care at home. But once they found the right support, the impact was profound — not just for Casey, but for his entire family. His mother, Monique Potter, said, “He’s grown so much into his own independence. Now I can just be his mom, not his caregiver.”

ODDS Children’s Services Manager Lisa Tyler said of the campaign’s significance: “For people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, nurses are a lifeline to greater independence and personal safety. This campaign is crucial in helping individuals like Casey and his family experience a better quality of life. Many nurses would find this work deeply rewarding.”

To help nurses learn more about careers in the I/DD community, please refer them to the ODDS Nursing Services web page: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/providers-partners/idd/pages/nursing-services.aspx. The page includes information about the three types of nursing positions in the I/DD sector: private duty nursing, direct nursing and long-term care community nursing. It also includes resources for interested nurses, such as a career paths guide for I/DD nursing in Oregon.