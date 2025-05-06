Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,393 in the last 365 days.

May 06, 2025 - 2025 Fraud Assessment Notification FINAL

2025 Annual Fraud (Special Investigative Account) Assessment

Pursuant to NRS 679B.700, the Nevada Division of Insurance Division will assess the Annual Fraud fee to all company types having a Certificate of Authority as of January 1st of the assessment year. Payment is due by July 15, 2025.

 

On May 30, 2025, the Division will email your company’s invoice. The invoice will be emailed to the address listed as the Fraud Assessment Contact in your Company Profile on record.

 

IMPORTANT: It is imperative that your company contact information is up to date no later than Friday, May 23, 2025. Invoices will not be mailed and failure to pay your invoice on time will result in an administrative fine in an amount equal to the assessment.

 

To review/update your company contact information, visit the Division’s website at https://doi.nv.gov/Insurers/ and select Company Address Change Service, and click on Fraud Assessment from the drop-down menu.

 

The Company’s PIN is required to access the Company Address Change Service. If you need assistance with your PIN, please email finances@doi.nv.gov.

If your current company record does not include a Fraud Assessment Company Contact, you will need to contact our Company Admissions Team at finances@doi.nv.gov.

Payment Options
  1. You can pay your invoice online through Vertafore’s Pay State Invoice Service at https://www.sircon.com.
  2. Payments can also be made directly to the Division by check/money order or electronically through your banking institution. 
 
More details about payment options will be provided on your invoice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

May 06, 2025 - 2025 Fraud Assessment Notification FINAL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more