May 06, 2025 - 2025 Fraud Assessment Notification FINAL
2025 Annual Fraud (Special Investigative Account) Assessment
Pursuant to NRS 679B.700, the Nevada Division of Insurance Division will assess the Annual Fraud fee to all company types having a Certificate of Authority as of January 1st of the assessment year. Payment is due by July 15, 2025.
On May 30, 2025, the Division will email your company’s invoice. The invoice will be emailed to the address listed as the Fraud Assessment Contact in your Company Profile on record.
IMPORTANT: It is imperative that your company contact information is up to date no later than Friday, May 23, 2025. Invoices will not be mailed and failure to pay your invoice on time will result in an administrative fine in an amount equal to the assessment.
If your current company record does not include a Fraud Assessment Company Contact, you will need to contact our Company Admissions Team at finances@doi.nv.gov.
Payment Options
- You can pay your invoice online through Vertafore’s Pay State Invoice Service at https://www.sircon.com.
- Payments can also be made directly to the Division by check/money order or electronically through your banking institution.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.