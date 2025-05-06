May 06, 2025 - 2025 Fraud Assessment Notification FINAL

2025 Annual Fraud (Special Investigative Account) Assessment

Pursuant to NRS 679B.700, the Nevada Division of Insurance Division will assess the Annual Fraud fee to all company types having a Certificate of Authority as of January 1st of the assessment year. Payment is due by July 15, 2025.

On May 30, 2025, the Division will email your company’s invoice. The invoice will be emailed to the address listed as the Fraud Assessment Contact in your Company Profile on record.

IMPORTANT: It is imperative that your company contact information is up to date no later than Friday, May 23, 2025. Invoices will not be mailed and failure to pay your invoice on time will result in an administrative fine in an amount equal to the assessment.

Company Address Change Service, and click on Fraud Assessment from the drop-down menu. To review/update your company contact information, visit the Division’s website at https://doi.nv.gov/Insurers/ and select, and click onfrom the drop-down menu.

The Company’s PIN is required to access the Company Address Change Service. If you need assistance with your PIN, please email finances@doi.nv.gov



If your current company record does not include a Fraud Assessment Company Contact, you will need to contact our Company Admissions Team at If your current company record does not include a Fraud Assessment Company Contact, you will need to contact our Company Admissions Team at finances@doi.nv.gov



Payment Options

You can pay your invoice online through Vertafore’s Pay State Invoice Service at https://www.sircon.com. Payments can also be made directly to the Division by check/money order or electronically through your banking institution.