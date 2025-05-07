Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI) revolutionizes industries, the demand for high-density data centers is driving U.S. power consumption to record highs, creating unprecedented challenges for developers and operators seeking reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions.

The upcoming Appalachian AI Energy Conference, scheduled for May 21, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh, will bring together industry leaders, energy experts, and site selection authorities to tackle these urgent issues head-on.

Why Power Is Harder Than Ever to Find

• Explosive Demand: AI data centers require massive, continuous electricity to power advanced computing hardware and cooling systems. U.S. power demand is expected to reach all-time highs in 2025 and 2026, with data centers-especially those supporting AI-driving much of this surge.

• Grid Constraints: Utilities are struggling to keep up with the sudden, constant demand from new data centers. Transmission bottlenecks and lengthy interconnection queues mean new projects face years-long delays before accessing the grid

• Clean Energy Pressures: Many tech giants have pledged to use net-zero carbon energy, but the scale of AI’s power needs is outpacing renewable generation and delaying coal plant retirements. This is complicating both sustainability goals and grid reliability

• Rising Costs: The competition for limited power supplies is driving up electricity prices and raising concerns among lawmakers and residents about the impact on local rates

How the Appalachian AI Energy Conference Provides Solutions

The Appalachian region, especially the Marcellus/Utica Basin, is uniquely positioned to offer abundant, reliable natural gas and emerging clean energy resources, making it a prime location for new AI data center development.

The conference will:

• Showcase Regional Advantages: Experts will highlight the Appalachian Basin’s robust energy infrastructure and real estate opportunities tailored for AI data centers

• Present Innovative Energy Strategies: Sessions will cover on-site generation, microgrids, demand response, and the integration of renewables and nuclear options to ensure uninterrupted operations

• Connect Stakeholders: The event will bring together developers, utilities, policymakers, and technology providers to forge partnerships that accelerate project timelines and secure long-term power agreements.

Quote:

“The Appalachian AI Energy Conference is a must-attend event for anyone serious about solving the AI data center power crisis and unlocking the region’s full potential as a national leader in digital infrastructure,” said Bryce A. Custer, SIOR, CCIM, a recognized authority on AI data center site selection.

Event Details

• Date: May 21, 2025

• Location: Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe

• Registration: appaaienergy.com

The Appalachian AI Energy Conference is organized by Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network, bridging energy innovation and AI infrastructure demands.

