BAYADA Partners with Cubhub to Streamline and Scale Authorization-Based Home Care

Cubhub selected as BAYADA’s exclusive EMR partner to consolidate legacy systems and support nationwide Medicaid operations. Cubhub delivers innovative, mobile-first software for Medicaid-based home care agencies—helping providers streamline operations and focus on care. BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit home health provider, committed to care delivered with compassion and excellence.

Nation’s largest nonprofit home health provider selects Cubhub as exclusive EMR to unify systems, improve care, and support Medicaid scalability.

Cubhub was able to meet our needs for mobile capability, compliance, scalability, and efficiency.” — Cris Toscano, Practice President, Skilled Nursing at BAYADA

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cubhub is proud to announce that it has been selected as the exclusive EMR platform for BAYADA Home Health Care ’s pediatric and adult nursing services. As the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider, BAYADA conducted an exhaustive search to find a technology partner capable of meeting its enterprise-level needs for scalability, compliance, and innovation.Cubhub stood out for its deep understanding of Medicaid-based care and its intuitive, enterprise-ready platform. The implementation will allow BAYADA to consolidate several legacy software systems into a single solution—streamlining operations, supporting field staff, and enhancing care delivery across the organization.“We chose Cubhub because they understand where care is going—and what it takes to get there,” said David Baiada, CEO of BAYADA. “Their platform supports the complexity of Medicaid care with the simplicity and efficiency our teams need to stay focused on what matters most. We’re looking five to ten years ahead, and Cubhub is the kind of partner we need to help us realize our vision.”Cubhub goes beyond traditional EMRs with a mobile-first, compliance-ready platform built to handle the scale and complexity of Medicaid care. Its modern design replaces outdated, fragmented systems—creating a more connected, efficient experience for providers and the patients they serve.“Cubhub was able to meet our needs for mobile capability, compliance, scalability, and efficiency,” said Cris Toscano, Practice President, Skilled Nursing at BAYADA. “In fact, their platform allowed us to consolidate several systems into one—something we’ve wanted to do for years. That level of innovation and partnership made Cubhub the obvious choice.”“We are incredibly proud to partner with an organization like BAYADA, whose unwavering commitment to care is second to none,” said Cole Ballweg, CEO of Cubhub. “Their leadership, values, and the strength of The BAYADA Way— their guiding philosophy centered on compassion, excellence, and reliability — have meaningfully shaped our work at Cubhub. This partnership represents more than technology—it’s about building smarter systems that expand access to care for families now and in the future.”This milestone marks a significant step forward in Cubhub’s mission to become the leading EMR for Medicaid-focused providers. As more home care organizations seek to streamline operations and improve care delivery, Cubhub is uniquely positioned to support that evolution—efficiently, intelligently, and with compassion.About CubhubCubhub provides innovative software solutions tailored for Medicaid-based home health care agencies, helping them improve efficiency and focus on patient care. Learn more at www.cubhub.io About BAYADA Home Health CareCelebrating 50 years of care that comes from the heart, BAYADA Home Health Care is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit home health care provider, with 370+ locations across the U.S. and in six countries. Since 1975, BAYADA has helped people stay safe at home through care delivered with compassion, excellence, and reliability—the core values of The BAYADA Way. Serving clients of all ages and abilities, BAYADA offers personalized nursing, therapy, hospice, and personal care, while leading a movement to transform home health care for the future. For more information, visit www.bayada.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.