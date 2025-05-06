Saskatchewan Proclaims Correctional Services Appreciation Day

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 6, 2025 as Correctional Services Appreciation Day. This day recognizes the hard work and dedication of correctional employees who provide custody, supervision and rehabilitation services to adult and youth offenders in Saskatchewan.

"Correctional services staff carry out challenging and demanding work every day," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C., said. "Their hard work often goes unnoticed but plays a significant role in helping to keep our communities safe. Today, we take this opportunity to honour these everyday heroes and thank them for their service to the people of Saskatchewan."

Correctional Services encompass a broad range of expertise, programs and positions that collectively work together to rehabilitate offenders, decrease reoffending, support offender reintegration efforts and maintain safety in provincial correctional facilities. There are approximately 2,400 provincial correctional officers, probation officers, facility youth workers and community youth workers in Saskatchewan.

"From custody to community services, these outstanding employees manage complex situations and help people turn their lives around," McLeod said. "We recognize their dedication and we thank them for their contribution to safer facilities and communities across the province."

To celebrate, local appreciation events will be held in correctional facilities and community corrections offices across the province. Minister McLeod also welcomed Correctional Services employees to the Legislative Building to thank them for their service and to present the Minister's Award for Excellence. This award is provided annually to acknowledge outstanding work and innovation within Corrections. This year's award recipients were the team from Paul Dojack Youth Centre for their research and implementation of EQ2. EQ2 is a trauma-informed training and support program designed to help staff build the essential and complex social and emotional regulation skills necessary to successfully rehabilitate at-risk youth.

-30-

For more information, contact: