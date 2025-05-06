Hon. Letitia James, Attorney General, NYS to speak at Fund for Modern Courts' Cyrus R. Vance Breakfast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keynote Speaker:Hon. Letitia James, Attorney General of the State of New YorkDate:Tuesday, May 13, 2025Time:8:30 AM – 10:30 AMLocation:The Yale Club of New York City50 Vanderbilt Avenue (corner of 44th Street)New York, NY 10017The Fund for Modern Courts will host the 2025 Cyrus R. Vance Tribute Breakfast, an annual event recognizing individuals who exemplify the integrity, dedication to justice, and public service embodied by Cyrus R. Vance. The event gathers leaders from the legal, judicial, and civic sectors to highlight progress and ongoing challenges in ensuring access to justice in New York.This year’s keynote address will be delivered by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.About the Fund for Modern Courts:The Fund for Modern Courts is an independent, nonpartisan, statewide court reform organization committed to improving the judicial system for all New Yorkers. Its mission is to ensure a diverse, highly qualified, and independent judiciary and an accessible, efficient, and equitable court system.To purchase tickets and for more information:moderncourts.org/events/cyrus-r-vance-tribute-2025Media Contact:Denise Kronstadt, Executive DirectorEmail: justice@moderncourts.org

