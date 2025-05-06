Oregon Housing and Community Services to serve hundreds of households by funding more than 1,100 affordable homes

Oregon Housing and Community Services' new investments aim to provide affordable homes for hundreds of individuals and families by expanding housing production in the state. The housing developments will add 1,060 new homes and provide rehabilitation resources for 45 existing homes. These efforts align with Governor Kotek’s priorities to significantly increase housing production in Oregon.

“Public, private, and community partners are coming together across Oregon to build affordable housing that puts a roof over more Oregonians’ heads,” Governor Kotek said. “These eleven affordable housing developments add to what is needed across the state to solve the housing crisis where it is hitting the hardest.”

The Housing Stability Council approved funding last week for housing projects that demonstrated a priority for serving families, seniors, persons with disabilities, the agricultural workforce, immigrants, and people experiencing homelessness. United Housing Partners LLC and the Latino Community Association (LCA) came together to develop the Easton Village Apartments in Bend. LCA will offer a variety of services that include language and job placement, healthy families' resources, youth development, and community engagement.

“Increasing housing supply and making everyday life more affordable for Oregonians are our primary focus” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Securing the fundamentals that people rely on is perhaps one of the most important ways we measure how well government is working for people in making lives better and securing freedom. We are boosting housing supply through locally driven solutions with public and private investments.”

In Corvallis, the community organized, with the support of Casa of Oregon, to successfully preserve Colorado Lake Cooperative, a 45-space family manufactured park. Before the cooperative’s acquisition, residents had growing concerns that the land would be sold and there would be significant space rent increases, eventually leading to their displacement.

Park Place in Oregon City is a redevelopment of a 99-home aging housing community owned and operated by the Housing Authority of Clackamas County (HACC). This project will create 200 new energy-efficient homes with more than half of the households supported with project-based rental assistance.

Listed below are 11 affordable housing developments funded by OHCS, including two, Colorado Lake Cooperative and Columbia View Apartments, that are receiving preservation funding.

