Arnold Auto Repair Joins Motorist Assurance Program as a Member Shop

Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, UT, joins the Motorist Assurance Program, reinforcing its dedication to transparency and professionalism.

Joining the Motorist Assurance Program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to doing the right thing—offering honest recommendations, fair pricing, and consistent communication with our customers.” — Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Auto Repair in Ogden, Utah, has joined the Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), a national initiative promoting transparency and standardized practices in auto repair.



This membership reinforces the shop’s commitment to ethical service, clearly explained repairs, and consistent customer communication. With ASE-certified staff and a 24-month/24,000-mile warranty, Arnold Auto Repair continues to lead with professionalism and integrity.



A Word from the Owner

"Joining the Motorist Assurance Program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to doing the right thing—offering honest recommendations, fair pricing, and consistent communication with our customers."

— Chard Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair



About Arnold Auto Repair

Located at 11401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404, Arnold Auto Repair offers trusted services including diagnostics, brake repair, oil changes, and alignments. Known for quality, transparency, and certified technicians, the shop remains a local leader in auto care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.