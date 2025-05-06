Compute This: 6 Ways Berkeley Lab Is Shaping the Future of Microelectronics

As the microelectronics industry moves to adopt gate-all-around transistor designs in next-generation smartphones, groundbreaking research at Berkeley Lab demonstrated an innovative approach to creating these advanced structures nearly 20 years ago.

The technology – called gate-all-around field-effect transistors (GAA-FET) – represents a key architectural advance for packing billions more transistors into the tiny microchips that are found in smartphones and laptops. The “gate-all-around” design enhances control over the transistor channel, leading to better performance and lower power consumption. While industry is now implementing GAA-FET through traditional top-down fabrication, Berkeley Lab’s early bottom-up approach showed the potential of this geometry using chemical synthesis to achieve these complex structures.

