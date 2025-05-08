Team Earle Racing Unveils New Website to Support Charity Mission

Organizational Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Earle Racing, a motorsport charity racing squad headed by Canadian mining executive Daniel Earle , is proud to announce the relaunch of its official website. The site has been fully redesigned and reformatted, featuring important updates and exciting new multimedia content. It is now live and ready to welcome visitors, located at: https://www.teamearle.com/ A self-funded organization, Team Earle’s mission is to support children affected by cancer or serious illness through its longstanding partnership with Campfire Circle . Daniel Earle, the racing squad’s captain, founded Team Earle as a way of raising funds and awareness for the charity, which holds a deep and personal significance for him dating back to his own childhood. Every dollar raised by Team Earle Racing goes directly to Campfire Circle, helping them to deliver meaningful experiences for the courageous children they serve.Campfire Circle is a privately funded, volunteer-based charity that brings laughter and joy to kids affected by cancer or serious illness and their families. The result of a merger between Camp Oochigeas and Camp Trillium, Campfire Circle offers year-round community, in-hospital, and overnight camp programs that deliver fun, friendship, and a sense of community for kids affected by serious health challenges. Team Earle Racing is immensely proud to be partnered with such a noble and inspiring organization.About Team Earle:Team Earle Racing is a motorsport charity racing squad based in Toronto, Ontario. Headed by team captain and Radical SR3 race car pilot Daniel Earle, Team Earle competes in the Radical Cup Canada as presented by Michelin, with additional appearances at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, and the historic Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.SOURCE: Team Earle Racing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.